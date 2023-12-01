Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jane Austen to Stephenie Meyer: 7 famous authors born in December

    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    Jane Austen to Stephenie Meyer are 6 famous authors born in December, spanning classic literature to contemporary romance. Their diverse works, from Austen's social commentary to Meyer's vampire romance, showcase the richness of December-born literary talent

    article_image1

    Jane Austen to Stephenie Meyer: 7 famous authors born in December

    Jane Austen to Stephenie Meyer are 6 famous authors born in December, spanning classic literature to contemporary romance. Their diverse works, from Austen's social commentary to Meyer's vampire romance, showcase the richness of December-born literary talent

    article_image2

    Jane Austen (December 16, 1775)

    An English novelist known for her six major novels, including "Pride and Prejudice," "Sense and Sensibility," and "Emma." Her works explore themes of love, marriage, and social class, often with humor and keen insight

    article_image3

    Rudyard Kipling (December 30, 1865)

    An English author and poet, Kipling is best known for his works such as "The Jungle Book" and "Kim." He received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1907, making him the first English-language writer to receive the prize

    article_image4

    Joseph Conrad (December 3, 1857)

    A Polish-British writer known for novels such as "Heart of Darkness" and "Lord Jim." His works often explore themes of colonialism, human nature, and the impact of technology

    article_image5

    Stephenie Meyer (December 24, 1973)

    An American author best known for the "Twilight" series, which gained immense popularity and was adapted into a successful film franchise. The series revolves around the romance between a human, Bella Swan, and a vampire, Edward Cullen

    article_image6

    Shirley Jackson (December 14, 1916)

    An American writer renowned for her works in the horror and mystery genres. Her notable works include "The Lottery," a short story with a shocking twist, and the novel "The Haunting of Hill House."

    article_image7

    Nicholas Sparks (December 31, 1965)

    An American novelist and screenwriter, Sparks is famous for his romance novels, many of which have been adapted into successful films. Some of his popular works include "The Notebook," "A Walk to Remember," and "Dear John."

