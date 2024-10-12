Is your phone's blue light damaging your skin? Discover the risks

Blue light from phones is said to cause skin damage on social media. Learn whether this is accurate and how to avoid it.

These days, there are a lot of social media claims that our everyday routines are damaging to our skin. Numerous goods that make the promise to guard against this damage are also being promoted alongside this. There are claims that the skin is being seriously harmed by blue light from phones. Let's investigate the degree of veracity in this.

What is blue light?

One component of the visible light spectrum is blue light. The main source of it is sunlight. However, our electronic gadgets—such as our TVs, laptops, and phones—also generate it. Despite being 100–1,000 times lower than the sun in terms of level. However, using electronics for extended periods harms our health. Our skin is impacted as well. Blue light can increase pigmentation

According to studies, blue light exposure speeds up the synthesis of melanin, which can lead to hyperpigmentation. Dark patches on the skin can result from overproduction of melanin.

Blue light can cause wrinkles

According to some studies, blue light may cause damage to collagen, a protein that is vital to the structure of the skin, hastening the aging process. According to the study, if you place your device an inch away for an hour, this might occur. Blue light affects sleep which can affect the skin

It's simple to place the direct responsibility for puffy or dull-looking skin around your eyes in blue light. You are aware that blue light interferes with sleep. The skin shows signs of sleep deprivation. Wrinkles start to show soon.

How to prevent 1. Reduce screen time before bed. Turn off your phone or keep it away from yourself an hour before bed. 2. Keep your phone or device away from your skin to avoid exposing your skin to blue light. 3. sunscreen. Apply sunscreens that contain titanium dioxide and iron oxides. These take care of the skin while protecting it from blue light.



