    Here are three simple ways to increase good cholesterol in the body

    Regular exercise is one of the best ways to increase good cholesterol levels in the body. Exercising not only improves heart health but is mandatory to keep you fit and healthy.

    A large number of the world's population is struggling with cholesterol problems. Cholesterol is a wax-like substance that is found in your blood. There are two types of cholesterol found in the body.

    The first is High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL), the good cholesterol. The other one is low-density lipoprotein (LDL), the bad cholesterol. The increased amount of good cholesterol in the body is considered beneficial. Bad cholesterol more than usual, is a sign of trouble. These are the three ways to increase good cholesterol.

    1. Regular excercise:

    Regular exercise is one of the best ways to increase good cholesterol levels in the human body. Exercising not only improves heart health but is also mandatory to keep you fit and healthy.

    2. Lifestyle changes:

    Bringing positive lifestyle changes helps in increasing good cholesterol levels. Hence, it is quintessential to follow a proper regime.

    3. Healthy diet:

    Take a healthy diet if you desire to increase good cholesterol. Include fruits and vegetables in your daily and avoid junk food.

