Here are three herbs to make your summers more energized

Summer is a great time to explore the flavors of different herbs and spices that can add depth and variety to your summer recipes.

Summer heat makes the body drink more fluids to compensate for the water lost through sweating. Therefore, it is absolutely mandatory to drinking 2 to 3 litres of water every day. While considering other options to hydrate yourself, people mostly prefer store-bought drinks full of sugar and artificial dyes. Now, you can consider herbs as an option for cooling down on a hot day. These are the three herbs that will make your summer season more energized.

1. Basil: This herb is a classic summer staple, with its bright, fresh taste and aroma. Use it in salads, pesto, and as a garnish to add a burst of flavor to any dish. Basil (tulsi) water is known for its detoxifying properties and is the go-to morning drink. It turns out that soaking makes nuts and herbs that much more nutrient-rich. But it can also turn a glass of water into a healthy drink.

2. Mint: Mint is well-known for its cooling sensation. It is used in lip balms, cough syrups, and alcoholic drinks. A few varieties of mint include spearmint, peppermint, and pennyroyal. Drink it as a tea for instant relief.

