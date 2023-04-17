Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are three herbs to make your summers more energized

    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Summer is a great time to explore the flavors of different herbs and spices that can add depth and variety to your summer recipes.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Summer heat makes the body drink more fluids to compensate for the water lost through sweating. Therefore, it is absolutely mandatory to drinking 2 to 3 litres of water every day.

    While considering other options to hydrate yourself, people mostly prefer store-bought drinks full of sugar and artificial dyes. Now, you can consider herbs as an option for cooling down on a hot day. These are the three herbs that will make your summer season more energized.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Basil: 

    This herb is a classic summer staple, with its bright, fresh taste and aroma. Use it in salads, pesto, and as a garnish to add a burst of flavor to any dish.

    Basil (tulsi) water is known for its detoxifying properties and is the go-to morning drink. It turns out that soaking makes nuts and herbs that much more nutrient-rich. But it can also turn a glass of water into a healthy drink.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Mint:

    Mint is well-known for its cooling sensation. It is used in lip balms, cough syrups, and alcoholic drinks. A few varieties of mint include spearmint, peppermint, and pennyroyal. Drink it as a tea for instant relief.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Paprika:

    Paprika contains capsaicin, a compound found in peppers that are shown to have a wide range of health benefits. For example, it has antioxidant properties, can help reduce the risk of cancer and heart disease, improve immunity, and even alleviate gas.

    Paprika adds a subtle sweetness and smokiness to dishes without being overpowering. Use it on grilled meats, roasted vegetables, or as a seasoning for dips and spreads.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from April 17 to April 23 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from April 17 to April 23, 2023

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from April 17 to April 23 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from April 17 to April 23, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from April 17 to April 23 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from April 17 to April 23, 2023

    Numerology Prediction for April 17 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 17 2023 Aries Taurus Virgo Cancer Leo Libra Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 17, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; control your anger Virgo

    Recent Stories

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from April 17 to April 23 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from April 17 to April 23, 2023

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from April 17 to April 23 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from April 17 to April 23, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from April 17 to April 23 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from April 17 to April 23, 2023

    Numerology Prediction for April 17 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 17, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 17 2023 Aries Taurus Virgo Cancer Leo Libra Aquarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 17, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Cancer; control your anger Virgo

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon