    Here are ayurvedic solutions for speedy recovery of cuts, injuries

    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Without the use of heavy drugs, these tried-and-true methods can do wonders for boosting healing and easing discomfort. We can effectively treat these tiny wounds and enhance the body's natural healing process by administering quick first aid and incorporating Ayurvedic treatments into our everyday routine.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    We frequently experience minor wounds like cuts, scrapes, and wounds in our daily lives. Even if it may seem excessive to seek medical attention and treatment for minor cuts and bruises, it's important to start giving first aid right away. In such cases, Ayurvedic treatments stand out as a healthy and potent substitute for allopathy.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Tulsi: Tulsi is a versatile adaptogenic herb that is praised in Ayurveda for its capacity to promote mood, increase circulation, boost immunity, and more. Along with these remarkable advantages, tulsi's potent antibacterial action also makes it a potent cleanser and wound healer, preventing infection and hastening healing.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Neem: Thanks to its antibacterial and therapeutic properties, the adaptable neem tree is a great healer. This plant provides a layer of defence over the wounds, reducing discomfort and preventing infections. Neem's exceptional qualities make it a reliable ally in encouraging a quick and healthy recovery from minor injuries.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Garlic: All people are aware of garlic's antibacterial and antibiotic qualities. It works quickly to block blood flow, reduce pain, and speed up the healing process. Garlic's medicinal prowess is enhanced by its capacity to strengthen the body's inbuilt resistance against infections. Crush a few garlic cloves and rub them on your wounds to speed up healing.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Tea Tree Oil: Due to its significant antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory qualities, tea tree oil is another highly regarded Ayurvedic substance for wound healing. In particular, its anti-inflammatory capabilities allow it to reduce swelling and inflammation brought on by injuries, and its antibacterial qualities enable it to purge the blood of toxins and bacteria, hastening the healing process. 

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Turmeric: Turmeric is a gift from nature that provides numerous health advantages because to the potent curcumin ingredient it contains. It is a go-to substance for reducing pain, hastening healing, and preventing infections because of its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral effects. Additionally, turmeric guarantees a quick and easy recovery.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Aloe vera: Aloe vera is among the most well-known all-natural remedies for wounds, and for good reason. Aloe vera is a natural antibacterial that has been utilised as a healing balm for thousands of years, with uses reaching back to ancient Egypt. It is abundant in zinc, vitamin A, and vitamin C, all of which are crucial for assisting injured skin in healing with the least amount of harm. Additionally, numerous studies have demonstrated that aloe vera boosts collagen formation and naturally expedites the healing process.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Honey: When applied to exposed wounds, this miracle of nature has the power to dehydrate microorganisms and stop diseases. It is a great treatment for wound care due to its well-known anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory qualities. We can take advantage of the wound-healing properties of this golden nectar by applying honey straight to the lesion before cleaning it.

    article_image9

    Image: Getty

    Coconut Oil: This oil shows to be a trustworthy partner in reducing bleeding, hastening the healing process, and offering a barrier against dust and grime. It is an important addition to our first-aid kit because of its antibacterial and antifungal qualities, which further protect wounds.

