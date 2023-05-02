Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 5 food you can consume daily to keep your blood pressure in check

    First Published May 2, 2023, 7:10 PM IST

    In today's societies, high blood pressure is a prevalent issue, particularly among those who lead hurried lives and always eat fast food. Regular exercise and a balanced diet help prevent high blood pressure.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Still, if you already have a little elevated level, monitoring your daily routines is crucial to control your health from deteriorating. If you want to improve your health or already have high blood pressure, we've compiled a list of 15 foods you should eat.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Spinach: The high kalium content of green leafy vegetables like spinach and ruccola is crucial for maintaining a healthy blood pressure level.

     

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Yoghurt: The recommended daily calcium intake and a significant amount of magnesium are found in one box of yoghurt. Starting your day with yoghurt and some fruit is an excellent idea.

     

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    White Beans: An adult can get their daily need of magnesium, calcium, and potassium from a serving of white beans. They go well in salads, as a side dish, and in soups.

     

     

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Salmon: Omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in salmon and assist in maintaining healthy blood pressure and a regular heartbeat, also play a part in controlling blood pressure.

     

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Honey: If you struggle with your blood sugar, it might be challenging to monitor your blood pressure. Try substituting honey for sugar; however, be cautious as it is still sweet and might cause obesity if consumed in excess.

     

