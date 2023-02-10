Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Teddy Day 2023: History, significance, wishes, images, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes to share

    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10, 2023. Here are some wishes, photos, quotes, and greetings to send to your spouse or crush to brighten their day.

    Valentine's Day 2023 is almost approaching, and preparations have already begun. Teddy Day is one of the days of Valentine's Week that has its own name and related romantic gestures. On this day, individuals give teddy bears to their loved ones. The goal is to convey your love by giving your sweetheart a soft toy.

    Teddy bears are one of the most popular soft toys, which may explain why they get their own day during Valentine's week. Here's everything you need to know about Teddy Day, from gift ideas to why it's observed.

    When is Teddy Day?
    Teddy Day, the fourth day of Valentine's Week, is observed on February 10. Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and eventually, Valentine's Day follow.

    Why is Teddy Day Celebrated?
    Teddy bear soft toys have long been a present popular choice due to its charming, cuddly, and comforting nature. They are a fantastic picture of individuals' love and care for one another in a relationship. A teddy bear may be presented to a loved one as a gift to show them how much you care. Teddy bears are also a sign of security and warmth.

    Teddy Day originated in the United States, but it has subsequently spread to other nations, including India. Valentine's Day is a day when couples show their affection for one another by presenting teddy bears, sending love cards to one another, or making beautiful remarks. To demonstrate their love and affection, some couples may organise special date nights or spend time together.

    Teddy Day Wishes, Messages, Greetings and Images:

    • Sending you a cute and fluffy bear hug through this message, so that you never feel my absence. Happy Teddy Day, my love.
    • Teddy bears are a stress buster like me, a tight hugger like me, with no complaints and demands; in case you need help, you know where to go. Happy Teddy Day, sweetheart.
    • Wishing you a bear-y Happy Teddy Day. Let's promise to solve our problems with cuddles and always be there for each other.

     

    • The warmth of your hug reminds me of my childhood love for teddy bears. Happy Teddy Day, my favourite.
    • I am un-bear-ably in love with you. Sending hugs, kisses and love to you through this message. Happy Teddy Day.
    • To the love of my life, I want to express today that you are my best friend. I miss you every night and every day. Happy Teddy Day.

    • To my little teddy bear, you make me feel like a millionaire and spread unconditional love in my life. Thank you! Happy Teddy Day.
    • Who said teddies aren't real? Just look at you! You are the cutest and most lovable teddy! Happy Teddy Day.
    • Happy Teddy Day to you my sweetheart. Like a teddy bear, you always make me gleeful and content. I love you!
