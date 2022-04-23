Happy English Language Day 2022: Quotes, wishes, messages for Facebook and WhatsApp Status

The United Nations celebrates English Language Day on April 23 in honour of English playwright William Shakespeare, born and died on that date.

Every year on April 23, people worldwide celebrate English Language Day. The major goal of the day is to raise awareness of the language's history, culture, and achievements. The day was first observed in 2010, and it corresponds with the birth and death dates of William Shakespeare, the renowned English playwright, poet, and actor. The United Nations also commemorated English Language Day on April 23 every year.

History and significance: Did you know that just three tribes spoke English 1500 years ago, yet it is today spoken by over 2 billion people all over the world? This language has official recognition in around 75 nations. The perfect way to celebrate English Language Day would be by learning something new about this so popular language. Warm wishes on English Language Day.

Popular quotes and messages to celebrate the occasion

We don’t just borrow words; on occasion, English has pursued other languages down alleyways to beat them unconscious and rifle their pockets for new vocabulary- James Nicoll

