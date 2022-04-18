Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Granola bar to chickpea chaat: 5 easy, healthy snack options you can try

    First Published Apr 18, 2022, 4:49 PM IST

    It is critical to consume nutritious foods while working to improve your productivity, health, and energy levels. Here are some options you can try: 

    A standard 9 to 5 work comes with a rigorous schedule that progressively leads to an unhealthy lifestyle, increased stress, and poor eating habits. In the midst of everyday turmoil and stress, many people begin bingeing on unhealthy, store-bought or processed foods such as chips, cookies, and crackers, which not only disrupt health but also deplete energy levels and further productivity. It is critical to consume nutritious foods while working to improve your productivity, health, and energy levels.

    Chickpea chaat

    Chickpeas are a fantastic mid-afternoon snack that is high in nutritious carbohydrates and protein. It is proven to efficiently regulate blood sugar levels and provide adequate fibre to keep your digestive health in check. Chickpeas also include calcium, magnesium, and potassium, all of which are crucial elements that increase immunity and strengthen the body's defence system.

    Foxnuts

    Fox nuts, sometimes known as makhanas, have recently become popular among dieters, and why not? These modest fox nuts are packed with nutritional nutrients, making them a great healthy snack option. They are low in fat and high in magnesium, potassium, thiamine, and phosphorus. These minerals help to enhance your heart health, reduce your cholesterol levels, and increase your brain's cognitive performance.

     

    Fruits

    When you're hungry and short on time, snack on seasonal fruit; your body will thank you! While going for work, have oranges, grapefruit, guava, apples, and berries on hand since they are high in critical vitamins that your body cannot generate on its own. They also deliver enough fibre to keep you full and your gut healthy.

    Granola bar

    Our all-time favourite snack! A lovely energy bar made with walnuts, oats, raisins, cardamom, and honey and brown sugar. This dish is high in fibre and protein and is a must-try.

    Chaat with Lentils and Charred Broccoli

    Finish with a sweet and tart olive oil dressing over charred broccoli and fresh sprouts. Toss it with some beans and potatoes and you're set.

