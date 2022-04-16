Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meditation to exercise: 5 ways to increase your concentration skills

    First Published Apr 16, 2022, 4:32 PM IST

    If you've ever struggled to complete a tough assignment at work, prepared for a critical test, or worked on a difficult project, you may have wished you could improve your ability to focus. Here are 5 ways to improve your concentration: 

    If you've ever struggled to complete a tough assignment at work, prepared for a critical test, or worked on a difficult project, you may have wished you could improve your ability to focus. Here are 5 ways to improve your concentration: 

    Use games to train your brain

    Certain sorts of games might help you improve your concentration. Sudoku, crossword puzzles, chess, jigsaw puzzles, word searches or scrambles, and memory games are all recommended. Brain training games may also assist you in improving your working and short-term memory, as well as your processing and problem-solving abilities.

    Get enough sleep

    Sleep deprivation may readily damage focus, much alone other cognitive processes like memory and attention. Occasional sleep deprivation may not cause you too many issues. However, consistently failing to obtain a decent night's sleep might have an impact on your mood and performance at work. Being overtired might even impair your reflexes and impair your ability to drive or do other everyday duties.

    Also Read  | Feet care: Some practices that you should include in your everyday schedule

    Meditation

    Meditation is beneficial for a multitude of reasons. It reduces tension, promotes relaxation, and has the potential to increase your attention span. According to studies, it increases grey matter in the brain, which improves memory and cognition. To gain the advantages of meditation at work, begin your morning with a brief meditation practise. Meditation may be as easy as sitting up straight in bed and focusing on your breathing for a few minutes.

    Sleeping on the floor

    Avoid distractions

    It is not always as easy as it seems to eliminate the sources of distraction. While turning off the television or radio may be as simple as turning it off, dealing with an interrupting coworker, spouse, kid, or roommate may be considerably more challenging. To reduce or eliminate such internal distractions, make sure you are well-rested before to the activity, and use positive thinking to counteract dread and concern. If your mind drifts to distracting ideas, intentionally bring it back to the task at hand.

    Also Read | 7 times Samantha Ruth Prabhu taught us fitness lessons; from deadlifts to squats and more

    Exercise

    Although aerobic exercise is advised, doing what you can is preferable than doing nothing at all. You may wish to exercise more or less depending on your own fitness and weight objectives. If you don't have time to exercise or don't want to join a gym, try to find interesting methods to include it into your daily routine. If you want to improve your focus organically, attempt to spend at least 15 to 20 minutes outside every day. You may go for a brief walk through a park. Sitting in your garden or lawn may also be beneficial.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good Friday 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp status, quotes and messages you can send to your loved ones - adt

    Good Friday 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp status, quotes and messages you can send to your loved ones

    Good Friday 2022: Know date, significance and facts about this day - adt

    Good Friday 2022: Know date, significance and facts about this day

    Baisakhi 2022 Wishes and messages to share on Facebook WhatsApp with family gcw

    Baisakhi 2022: Wishes and messages to share on Facebook, WhatsApp with family

    Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Know the date, importance and how to celebrate festival - adt

    Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Know the date, importance and how to celebrate festival

    Happy Biju: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Facebook, WhatsApp Status RBA

    Happy Biju: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Facebook, WhatsApp Status

    Recent Stories

    Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy gcw

    Prashant Kishor gives Congress and Sonia Gandhi detailed 2024 polls strategy

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video) RBA

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video)

    Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI begins hunt for Indian Premier League IPL 2022 closing ceremony organiser-ayh

    BCCI begins hunt for IPL 2022 closing ceremony organiser

    Who is Chhavi Mittal? TV actress diagnosed with breast cancer, says 'had traumatic nights' RBA

    (Pictures) Who is Chhavi Mittal? TV actress diagnosed with breast cancer, says 'had traumatic nights'

    Pink Moon 2022 Know date time significance and other details gcw

    Pink Moon 2022: Know date, time, significance and other details

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon