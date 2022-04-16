Meditation to exercise: 5 ways to increase your concentration skills

If you've ever struggled to complete a tough assignment at work, prepared for a critical test, or worked on a difficult project, you may have wished you could improve your ability to focus. Here are 5 ways to improve your concentration:

If you've ever struggled to complete a tough assignment at work, prepared for a critical test, or worked on a difficult project, you may have wished you could improve your ability to focus. Here are 5 ways to improve your concentration: Use games to train your brain Certain sorts of games might help you improve your concentration. Sudoku, crossword puzzles, chess, jigsaw puzzles, word searches or scrambles, and memory games are all recommended. Brain training games may also assist you in improving your working and short-term memory, as well as your processing and problem-solving abilities.

Get enough sleep Sleep deprivation may readily damage focus, much alone other cognitive processes like memory and attention. Occasional sleep deprivation may not cause you too many issues. However, consistently failing to obtain a decent night's sleep might have an impact on your mood and performance at work. Being overtired might even impair your reflexes and impair your ability to drive or do other everyday duties. Also Read | Feet care: Some practices that you should include in your everyday schedule

Meditation Meditation is beneficial for a multitude of reasons. It reduces tension, promotes relaxation, and has the potential to increase your attention span. According to studies, it increases grey matter in the brain, which improves memory and cognition. To gain the advantages of meditation at work, begin your morning with a brief meditation practise. Meditation may be as easy as sitting up straight in bed and focusing on your breathing for a few minutes.

Sleeping on the floor

Avoid distractions It is not always as easy as it seems to eliminate the sources of distraction. While turning off the television or radio may be as simple as turning it off, dealing with an interrupting coworker, spouse, kid, or roommate may be considerably more challenging. To reduce or eliminate such internal distractions, make sure you are well-rested before to the activity, and use positive thinking to counteract dread and concern. If your mind drifts to distracting ideas, intentionally bring it back to the task at hand. Also Read | 7 times Samantha Ruth Prabhu taught us fitness lessons; from deadlifts to squats and more