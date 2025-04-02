Vitamin B12 deficiency? Watch out for THESE 7 warning signs!

Lifestyle
Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet can be caused by a Vitamin B12 deficiency.
Memory loss can also be a symptom indicating a Vitamin B12 deficiency.
Excessive fatigue, weakness, dizziness, shortness of breath, loss of appetite, and sudden weight loss can also be symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency.
Due to a Vitamin B12 deficiency, some people may experience paleness, pale skin, and yellowing of the skin.
Depression, other mental health issues, and sudden anger can also occur in some people due to this.
Mouth ulcers and burning sensations in the mouth can also be caused by this.
Difficulty walking and loss of balance can also be caused by a Vitamin B12 deficiency.
If you experience the above symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor instead of attempting self-diagnosis. Confirm the diagnosis only after consulting a doctor.
