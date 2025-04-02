Lifestyle

Vitamin B12 deficiency? Watch out for THESE 7 warning signs!

Image credits: Freepik

1. Numbness and Tingling in Hands and Feet

Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet can be caused by a Vitamin B12 deficiency.

Image credits: Getty

2. Memory Loss

Memory loss can also be a symptom indicating a Vitamin B12 deficiency.

Image credits: unsplash

3. Fatigue, Weakness, Shortness of Breath

Excessive fatigue, weakness, dizziness, shortness of breath, loss of appetite, and sudden weight loss can also be symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Pale Skin

Due to a Vitamin B12 deficiency, some people may experience paleness, pale skin, and yellowing of the skin.

Image credits: Getty

5. Depression

Depression, other mental health issues, and sudden anger can also occur in some people due to this.

Image credits: Getty

6. Mouth Ulcers

Mouth ulcers and burning sensations in the mouth can also be caused by this.

Image credits: Getty

7. Difficulty Walking or Loss of Balance

Difficulty walking and loss of balance can also be caused by a Vitamin B12 deficiency.

Image credits: pinterest

Note:

If you experience the above symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor instead of attempting self-diagnosis. Confirm the diagnosis only after consulting a doctor.

Image credits: Freepik

7 reasons why you should include lemon water in your daily life

South Sudan to Burundi: 7 poorest countries in the World; Read on

Suhana Khan Inspired Saree and Blouse Designs for a Glamorous Look

Navratri Look: 7 Trendy Designer Bindi Styles