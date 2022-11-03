Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Get rid of cold and cough with this home remedy

    If you are down with a runny nose and constant coughing caused by the sudden change in the weather, steam is the best cure for it. Here are some simple home remedies you can try that will make you feel better.

    The ever-changing weather and drastic temperature drop have led to people getting cold and coughing in large numbers across India. You can only avoid these problems by taking the necessary precautions. But, if you’re already down with a runny nose and constant coughing, here is a home remedy that can work wonders in curing them.

    Since mint has a powerful smell, it can help open your airways and allow a relaxed breathing pattern. It also acts as an expectorant and helps expel phlegm, allowing the patient to recover faster. It has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help relieve inflammation along the respiratory tract, assisting asthmatics in breathing easier. One such home remedy, which doctors also recommend, is taking Steam. 

    To obtain faster and more efficient results, you can add these ingredients to the Steam:
    · Cardamom seeds – 1 tsp
    · Basil leaves – 10 to 15 leaves
    · Turmeric – 2 pieces
    · Mint leaves – 4 to 5 leaves

    Add the ingredients mentioned above to boiling water and cover the vessel with a lid for 5 mins. How To Take Steam? Take a big, thick towel over your head to cover yourself adequately. Now, place the utensil with boiling water on the table and your face right above the utensil. Cover your face and the utensil adequately with the towel to prevent any steam from escaping.

    However, ensure that there is enough distance between your face and the utensil, or the heat from the hot water can cause harm to the front. Take Steam for 45-60 seconds and then take 1 minute between every session. During the sessions, take deep breaths so that Steam reaches your lungs. Take one breath from your nose and the other from your mouth. Inhaling Steam ensures the mucus gets cleared, thus curing a cold and cough. It frees up your sinus and makes you feel lighter too.
     

