    Don't like the Gym? Here are fantastic ways to shed weight by sitting at home

    Some strategies and tactics can allow you to lose weight while sitting at home. A few intentional efforts will help you stay active and healthy while simultaneously losing weight.

    Don't like the Gym? Here are fantastic ways to shed weight by sitting at home
    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 9:42 AM IST

    Losing weight is a challenging task that may take months to accomplish. The good news is that strenuous exercise is one of many ways to lose those excess pounds. Instead, you may exercise at home without a personal trainer, consume nutritious foods, drink lots of water, avoid missing meals, and avoid processed and sugary foods. A few intentional efforts will help you stay active and healthy while simultaneously losing weight. Here are a few tips for losing weight at home:

    Healthy food choices:
    Eat a protein-rich diet
    Protein is the king of nutrients since it has been shown to increase metabolism. A high-protein diet will keep you full and minimise your hunger. Protein is abundant in meals such as chicken, eggs, fish, yoghurt, and paneer.

    Keep snacking
    Instead of a plateful of your favourite dish, reduce your portion size and eat at frequent intervals. Eating less food at one time will help with digestion. You can snack on fresh and sliced fruits, healthy almonds, or yoghurt.

    Fruits and Fibre
    Fruits are nutritious and provide critical elements that our bodies require regularly. Include fibre in your diet since it keeps you full and helps you lose weight. Fibre-rich foods include oats, whole grain bread, brown rice, peas, and lentils.

    Easy workout routine:

    Skipping
    By toning the upper body, skipping can help you tone your muscles and give a full-body exercise.

    Crunches
    To tone your abs, incorporate crunches into your workout routine. This exercise engages and strengthens the core muscles by targeting the lower back and obliques.

    Jumping Jacks
    This exercise engages all of the major lower-body muscles. It works the glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, hips, calves, and shins. Jump higher and faster to increase your power and strength while also burning calories. Increase the number of reps for a more rigorous workout.

    Drink plenty of fluids
    Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Drinking water 30 minutes before a meal can help you reduce your portion size, hence lowering your calorie consumption.

    Instead of sugary beverages, choose unsweetened coffee.
    Reduce your alcohol consumption because it is one of the variables that contribute to weight growth. Drink fluids such as smoothies and cold-pressed or homemade juices to add nutritious value to your diet.

