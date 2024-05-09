Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tim Cook wore a Nike Air Max 'made on iPad', stole the show at Apple's 'Let Loose' event (WATCH)

    While all eyes were on the new iPad models that Apple launched at its Let Loose event on May 7, one couldn’t help but notice the sneakers Tim Cook was wearing during the presentation. According to a report, the Apple CEO wore a custom-made pair of Nike Air Max ’86.

    During Apple's Let Loose event on May 7, amid the excitement over the new iPad releases, focus briefly turned to Tim Cook's footwear choice. According to reports, the Apple CEO was wearing a one-of-a-kind pair of Nike Air Max '86 trainers.

    These distinctive sneakers, predominantly white, feature vibrant neon hues adorning Nike's iconic swoosh, with splashes of colour artfully speckled across the exterior. The tongue has a 'Made on iPad' symbol beneath Nike's emblem, and a crimson swoosh accentuates the gum sole.

    Cook’s sneakers sported an off-white mesh body and sole, as per the report. Tiny rainbow flecks added a touch of whimsy, while special stitching imitated the lines of an Apple Pencil sketch – a subtle nod to the new iPad Pro and Pencil Pro combo.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Unfortunately, these custom sneakers were a one-of-a-kind creation by Nike and meant perhaps just for Apple and Cook. So don't expect to see them on shelves anytime soon. Just so you know, Cook is one of the board at Nike as well.

    Apple's move into footwear is not totally uncommon. In the mid-1990s, the firm released the coveted Omega Sports Apple Computer sneaker, a white leather shoe with a rainbow-colored Apple design on the side, accented by the brand's name in black and tied with classic white laces. This sneaker is very uncommon, with prices starting at $50,000 due to its exclusivity as a one-time prize during a National Sales Conference.

    Meanwhile, CEO Tim Cook took to X to share the commercial with a caption that reads, “Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create”.

