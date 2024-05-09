Lifestyle

Oranges to Pomegranates: 7 fruits you must eat for healthy lungs

Enhance your lung health naturally with a diet rich in fruits. Discover how apples, berries, oranges, and more can support your respiratory wellness

Grapes

Grapes are rich in antioxidants like resveratrol, which has anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties that may benefit lung health

Apples

Rich in antioxidants, particularly vitamin C and flavonoids, apples may help protect lung tissue from oxidative damage and inflammation

Oranges

High in vitamin C, oranges support the immune system and may help reduce the risk of respiratory infections

Pineapple

Contains bromelain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce inflammation in the airways and improve breathing

Pomegranates

Pomegranates contain powerful antioxidants, such as punicalagins and anthocyanins, which can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the lungs

Kiwi

Another excellent source of vitamin C, kiwi provides antioxidant protection for lung tissue and supports overall respiratory health

Berries (such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries)

These fruits are packed with antioxidants, including anthocyanins and vitamin C, which can help combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the lungs

