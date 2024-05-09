Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    99 in Maths, 97 in Biology: Dhanush's son Yatra's 12th boards marks will SHOCK you

    First Published May 9, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

    Actor Dhanush's elder son Yatra Raja's class 12th board exam result is out and his marks have shocked the internet.

    article_image1

    Yatra Raja studies in a school in Chennai and on Thursday, his class 12th result was out that has made his parents super proud. 

    article_image2

    According to reports, 18-year-old Yatra Raja has scored 98 out of 100 in the subject English language

    article_image3

    Seems like Yatra is a brilliant student as he scored 92 out of 100 in English literature and 99 out of 100 in Mathematics. 

    article_image4

    Coming to Science subjects, he scored 91/100 in Physics, 92/100 in Chemistry, and 97/100 in Biology.

    article_image5

    This makes Yatra's marks for a total of 569 out of 100. Currently, nothing official has come out from Dhanush or the school's side.

    article_image6

    As soon as his marks list went viral on social media, netizens applauded his performance and congratulated him. 

