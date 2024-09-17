Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Garlic Magic: How to use garlic to effectively reduce cholesterol levels

    Garlic Benefits For Cholesterol : This article explores the various ways garlic can be used to lower bad cholesterol levels in the blood.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 12:14 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    Garlic And Cholesterol Reduction

    In today's fast-paced world, maintaining good health often takes a backseat. An unhealthy lifestyle and poor dietary choices can lead to increased bad cholesterol levels in the body, negatively impacting heart health. 

    Exercise and a controlled diet are crucial for managing cholesterol levels. However, did you know that a common ingredient found in our kitchens can effectively lower cholesterol? This article delves into this ingredient and how to use it effectively.

    Garlic is a herb with numerous health benefits. Its pungent aroma adds a distinct flavor to dishes, especially non-vegetarian cuisine. Beyond its culinary uses, garlic offers a wide range of health advantages. 

    article_image2

    Garlic And Cholesterol Reduction

    Garlic is rich in nutrients like magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, zinc, calcium, vitamin C, and vitamin B. Its antioxidant properties play a vital role in reducing bad cholesterol. Garlic helps prevent heart diseases by effectively lowering bad cholesterol levels. However, the method of consumption is crucial. Let's explore how to consume garlic to control cholesterol and blood pressure.

    Ways to Consume Garlic for Lowering Bad Cholesterol : 

    Incorporating garlic into your diet using the methods mentioned below can help reduce bad cholesterol levels and promote a healthy heart.

    article_image3

    Garlic And Cholesterol Reduction

    1. Garlic on an Empty Stomach :

    Consuming two cloves of raw garlic on an empty stomach every morning can gradually reduce bad cholesterol levels in the blood. Allicin, a compound found in raw garlic, helps prevent blood clots and effectively lowers bad cholesterol.

    2. Garlic Tea :

    To lower bad cholesterol, you can also consume garlic in the form of tea. Crush 4 cloves of garlic and add them to a cup of boiling water. Add two pinches of cinnamon powder. Once boiled, strain the mixture and drink it while it's still hot. You can add lemon juice for enhanced flavor. This not only boosts immunity but also helps lower bad cholesterol.

    article_image4

    Garlic And Cholesterol Reduction

    3. Roasted Garlic :

    If you prefer not to consume raw garlic, you can opt for this method. Heat a pan, add a tablespoon of olive oil, and sauté a handful of peeled garlic cloves until golden brown. Consume this regularly to reduce bad cholesterol levels.

    4. Include Garlic in Daily Meals :

    Make it a habit to add garlic to your curries, stir-fries, or any dish you prepare. Garlic not only enhances the flavor of food but also helps lower bad cholesterol levels in the blood.

    Also Read:  What Happens If You Eat Too Much Garlic?

    article_image5

    Garlic And Cholesterol Reduction

    5. Garlic and Honey :

    Fill a glass jar with peeled garlic cloves. Add enough honey to submerge the garlic. Once the garlic is well infused with honey, consume it every evening on an empty stomach to effectively reduce cholesterol levels.

    Also Read: Men, Include Garlic in Your Diet Daily and See What Happens!

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches NTI

    5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival NTI

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival

    Signs your child may be experiencing anxiety: Key indicators to watch for NTI

    Signs your child may be experiencing anxiety: Key indicators to watch for

    Check you daily horoscope: September 17, 2024 - Difficult day for Virgo, good day for Sagittarius and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 17, 2024 - Difficult day for Virgo, good day for Sagittarius and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 17, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 17, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Step-by-Step Guide: How to buy a home without a loan NTI

    Step-by-Step Guide: How to buy a home without a loan

    Bengaluru Leopard spotted crossing road near Electronic City toll plaza residents cautioned WATCH vkp

    Bengaluru: Leopard spotted crossing road near Electronic City toll plaza, residents cautioned (WATCH)

    SHOCKING Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's profiles on dating app get LEAKED RBA

    SHOCKING: Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's profiles on dating app get LEAKED

    Maharashtra HORROR! 9-year-old raped in front of younger sister, given Rs 20 to keep mum; accused absconding shk

    Maharashtra HORROR! 9-year-old raped in front of younger sister, given Rs 20 to keep mum; accused absconding

    Effective home remedies for removing yellow stains from teeth NTI

    Effective home remedies for removing yellow stains from teeth

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon