    Fatty Liver: Identifying early symptoms of fatty liver disease for prompt intervention

    Fatty liver disease is becoming more common across all age groups. Identifying its symptoms early is crucial for prevention and effective management to avoid serious complications. 
     

    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 3:56 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

    Maintaining fitness in today’s fast-paced world is challenging, with poor nutrition and reduced physical activity leading to various health issues. Among these, fatty liver disease has become increasingly common, especially among the youth. Excessive junk food and alcohol exacerbate this condition, but even those who abstain from alcohol can develop fatty liver due to poor dietary choices.

    When the liver collects too much fat, it can cause fatty liver disease. Alcoholic fatty liver, which results from drinking alcohol, and non-alcoholic fatty liver, which is the result of eating poorly, are the two main forms. Early symptom recognition is essential for controlling the illness and halting its progression.

    Symptoms of Fatty Liver:

    •    Abdomen ache on the right side
    •    Frequent skin allergies
    •    Swelling and pain in the stomach
    •    Swollen feet
    •    Fatigue
    •    Bloating
    •    Loss of appetite
     

    Treatment for Fatty Liver

    1. Seek Medical Advice: If you notice symptoms of fatty liver, consult a healthcare professional and get tested to ensure early detection and appropriate management.

    2. Eliminate Alcohol: Cease alcohol consumption, as it exacerbates fatty liver disease and can significantly worsen liver health.

    3. Exercise Regularly: Engage in consistent physical activity to maintain a healthy weight, which can help reduce fat accumulation in the liver.

    4. Adopt a Balanced Diet: Avoid processed and junk foods; instead, focus on a nutritious, well-balanced diet to support overall liver health and reduce fatty liver risk.
     

