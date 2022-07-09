Eid-al-Adha 2022: From Shami Kebab to Sheer Khurma; 7 dishes you must try to make Bakrid extra special

Eid-al-Adha is observed during the holy month of Zul Hijjah, which is also an important month in the Islamic calendar. Muslims gather after offering prayer at the mosque to celebrate the Eid with their loved ones and savour sumptuous buffets. Take a look at the dishes you must try to make your day extra special.

Eid al-Adha is quickly approaching! Popularly known as 'Bakrid' or 'Bakra Eid,' this is the day when we get to savour various varieties of mutton biryanis, kebabs, curries, and other dishes. We've all been looking forward to eating those delicious non-vegetarian delights and exquisite sweets as Bakrid approaches. Biryani Awadhi Biryani is a well-known Lucknow delicacy. The biryani is stacked with rice and tender mutton chunks. The biryani, a feast fit for kings, takes time to cook but the flavour is well worth the effort.

Mutton Shami Kebab Mutton Shami Kebab is the ideal appetiser to begin off your Eid celebration. These luscious kebabs are stuffed with chana dal, mutton, onions, spices, and chilies. This is an excellent appetiser for your Eid dinner. Mutton shami kebabs, a drool-worthy appetiser from Hyderabadi cuisine, will undoubtedly set the tone for the main course. Tender mutton kebabs seasoned with a variety of spices taste delicious. They're also shallow-fried, so you can eat them guilt-free. Nalli Bhuna A popular Eid meal, nalli bhuna is a classic Mughlai mutton curry recipe. Mutton shanks are braised in a spicy and flavorful curry and served with pulao.

Phirni This is a traditional sweet dessert made with sugar, rice, milk, and dried fruits, which give it a delicious flavour. Phirni is simple to make at home and makes an excellent dessert after a meal. Shahi Tukda Shahi Tukda is a well-known dessert. It is also referred to as Double Ka Meetha and is a Hyderabadi dessert. Shahi Tukda is a popular meal for special events and holidays, and it is an excellent choice for your Eid celebration. Cut your white bread pieces into triangles and deep fried them in ghee to create Shahi Tukda. When they're cold enough to handle, dip them in a combination of condensed milk, khoya, sugar, saffron, and nuts. It should be refrigerated for at least two hours before serving.

