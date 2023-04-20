Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eid 2023: 5 yummy desserts that are must-have at Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 8:29 PM IST

    With Eid around the corner tomorrow, here are five yummy desserts that are must-haves at Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai.

    article_image1

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    Eid Ul Fitr 2023 is just around the corner, and with it comes the anticipation of festivities and joy that are synonymous with this festival. Muslims worldwide celebrate this occasion together, expressing unity and gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon them. Eid Ul Fitr is a time for reflection, sharing, and wishing for the collective well-being of all.

    Eid Ul Fitr is also a time for feasting and enjoying delicious food with loved ones. This festival brings people of all backgrounds together, and the aroma of delicious food fills the air. We have got you covered if you want to impress your guests with these seven lip-smacking desserts which are must have at Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai.

    article_image2

    Image: Freepik

    1. Malai Khaja:

    Layered, flaky, and crisp with a mava and dry fruit stuffing, Malai Khaja is an all-time favorite traditional sweet. The sugar syrup gives it a mild sweet taste that sticks to your taste buds and heart at once. Milk, sugar, kova, and maida are the main ingredients of a sweet dish.

    article_image3

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    2. Malpua:

    Malpua is a traditional North Indian sweet and is basically soft, fluffy, and crisp pancakes that are deep-fried with raisins and coated with sugar syrup. It is a combination of various high-quality ingredients like sugar, baking powder, condensed milk, flour, and saffron strands.

    article_image4

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    3. Phirni:

    It is a North Indian rice-based milk pudding that is a must-have on festive and celebratory occasions, especially Ramadan and Eid. It is believed to be the influence of the Mughal invasions on India. It contains full cream milk, fine-grain basmati rice, and sugar as its main ingredients with elaichi powder and saffron as flavoring agents.

    article_image5

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    4. Mawa Jalebi:

    Mawa Jalebi is just above this state of Jalebi. Mawa Jalebi is made with fermented batter by mixing khoya, arrowroot, and other nuts. The batter is swirled and deep-fried until it turns into a dark-colored jalebi.

    article_image6

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    5. Sandan:

    This traditional Maharashtrian sweet dish is made and prepared from rice. The dish is fluffy in its texture and looks like an idli with shaved pista on top.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Lymphoma? Know its symptoms, causes and treatment RBA

    What is Lymphoma? Know its symptoms, causes and treatment

    Numerology Prediction for April 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for April 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 20, 2023: Tough day for Gemini, good day for Leo AJR

    Daily Horoscope for April 20, 2023: Tough day for Gemini, good day for Leo

    Surya Grahan 2023: 5 activities pregnant mothers should refrain from ADC

    Surya Grahan 2023: 5 activities pregnant mothers should refrain from

    Surya Grahan on zodiac sign: Capricorn to Aries- know how hybrid solar eclipse will affect your health, money RBA

    Surya Grahan on zodiac sign: Capricorn to Aries- know how hybrid solar eclipse will affect your health, money

    Recent Stories

    football Did you know Cristiano Ronaldo traded his Porche during first Manchester United spell? Reason will baffle you-ayh

    Did you know Ronaldo traded his Porche during first Man United spell? Reason will baffle you

    SpaceX launches towering Starship rocket, suffers mid-flight failure; check details AJR

    SpaceX launches towering Starship rocket, suffers mid-flight failure; check details

    Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 5 things to buy on this day for prosperity

    Akshaya Tritiya 2023: 5 things to buy on this day for prosperity

    Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: From Kanafeh to Sweet samosas; 7 globally famous sweet delights to gorge on vma

    Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: From Kanafeh to Vermicelli; 7 globally famous sweet delights to gorge on

    IPL 2023, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli-faf du Plessis rule again as RCB trumps PBKS by 50 runs; social media overjoyed-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB trumps PBKS by 24 runs under Virat Kohli's temporary leadership; social media overjoyed

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon