Eid 2023: 5 yummy desserts that are must-have at Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai
With Eid around the corner tomorrow, here are five yummy desserts that are must-haves at Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai.
Eid Ul Fitr 2023 is just around the corner, and with it comes the anticipation of festivities and joy that are synonymous with this festival. Muslims worldwide celebrate this occasion together, expressing unity and gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon them. Eid Ul Fitr is a time for reflection, sharing, and wishing for the collective well-being of all.
Eid Ul Fitr is also a time for feasting and enjoying delicious food with loved ones. This festival brings people of all backgrounds together, and the aroma of delicious food fills the air. We have got you covered if you want to impress your guests with these seven lip-smacking desserts which are must have at Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai.
1. Malai Khaja:
Layered, flaky, and crisp with a mava and dry fruit stuffing, Malai Khaja is an all-time favorite traditional sweet. The sugar syrup gives it a mild sweet taste that sticks to your taste buds and heart at once. Milk, sugar, kova, and maida are the main ingredients of a sweet dish.
2. Malpua:
Malpua is a traditional North Indian sweet and is basically soft, fluffy, and crisp pancakes that are deep-fried with raisins and coated with sugar syrup. It is a combination of various high-quality ingredients like sugar, baking powder, condensed milk, flour, and saffron strands.
3. Phirni:
It is a North Indian rice-based milk pudding that is a must-have on festive and celebratory occasions, especially Ramadan and Eid. It is believed to be the influence of the Mughal invasions on India. It contains full cream milk, fine-grain basmati rice, and sugar as its main ingredients with elaichi powder and saffron as flavoring agents.
4. Mawa Jalebi:
Mawa Jalebi is just above this state of Jalebi. Mawa Jalebi is made with fermented batter by mixing khoya, arrowroot, and other nuts. The batter is swirled and deep-fried until it turns into a dark-colored jalebi.
5. Sandan:
This traditional Maharashtrian sweet dish is made and prepared from rice. The dish is fluffy in its texture and looks like an idli with shaved pista on top.