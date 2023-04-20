Eid 2023: 5 yummy desserts that are must-have at Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai

With Eid around the corner tomorrow, here are five yummy desserts that are must-haves at Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai.

Image: Youtube Video Still

Eid Ul Fitr 2023 is just around the corner, and with it comes the anticipation of festivities and joy that are synonymous with this festival. Muslims worldwide celebrate this occasion together, expressing unity and gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon them. Eid Ul Fitr is a time for reflection, sharing, and wishing for the collective well-being of all.

Eid Ul Fitr is also a time for feasting and enjoying delicious food with loved ones. This festival brings people of all backgrounds together, and the aroma of delicious food fills the air. We have got you covered if you want to impress your guests with these seven lip-smacking desserts which are must have at Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai.