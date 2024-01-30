Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Digestive aid to Wound healing: 7 lesser known benefits of Aloe Vera

    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Aloe vera, a resilient succulent, boasts numerous health benefits beyond its renowned skin-soothing properties. From aiding digestion to promoting oral health, its anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting qualities make it a versatile natural remedy. Explore the lesser-known facets of this plant for holistic well-being

    Digestive Aid: Aloe vera contains compounds like aloin and latex, which have natural laxative effects. Consuming aloe vera juice in moderation may help promote regular bowel movements and alleviate constipation. It can also support overall digestive health by soothing the digestive tract

    Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory compounds, including bradykinase, which can help reduce inflammation. This makes it potentially beneficial for conditions such as arthritis and other inflammatory disorders when applied topically or consumed

    Oral Health Improvement: Aloe vera's natural antibacterial and antiviral properties can contribute to oral health. It may help in reducing plaque and gingivitis when used as an ingredient in toothpaste or mouthwash. Some studies suggest that aloe vera can be effective in fighting harmful bacteria in the mouth

    Blood Sugar Regulation: Preliminary research indicates that aloe vera may have a role in regulating blood sugar levels. Some studies suggest that aloe vera extract may help lower blood sugar levels, making it potentially beneficial for people with diabetes. However, more research is needed in this area

    Wound Healing: Aloe vera has long been recognized for its wound-healing properties. When applied topically, it can help accelerate the healing process of minor burns, cuts, and wounds. Its gel contains compounds that promote cell regeneration and reduce inflammation

    Immune System Support: Aloe vera contains various antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can contribute to a healthy immune system. Regular consumption or topical application may help strengthen the body's natural defenses against infections

    Joint and Muscle Support: Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, aloe vera may provide relief for joint and muscle pain. Applying aloe vera gel topically on sore joints or muscles may help reduce inflammation and alleviate discomfort

