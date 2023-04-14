Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Competitive exams are here: 5 easy tips to stay healthy and focus THIS season

    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 3:11 PM IST

    With the NEET exam 2023 just around the corner, students are gradually stressed and anxious. However, it is now that they need to maintain their calm the most. Here are five easy ways by which examinees can maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle before they take the test. 

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Kick up: Physical activity is crucial for students. Over the ages, teachers have noticed that taking a break can enhance cognitive performance and increase the effectiveness of your studies. Spending time in nature helps lower cortisol levels, the hormone linked to stress. It's good for both your physical and mental health, as it prevents the tiredness that can result from spending too much time sitting down.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Breathe in, breathe out: You probably won't believe this, but meditation can help you do better in tests. According to studies, mindfulness training improves pupils' resilience, memory, focus, and coping skills. Consider including breathing exercises or journaling into your daily schedule to calm your thoughts and improve your performance.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Check what you eat: A healthy diet is an essential part of your exam preparation. It not only supports your physical health by giving your immune system the nutrients it requires to keep you healthy but also keeps your energy levels up and promotes healthy cognitive function. You must intake more of fatty fish or nuts and seeds as they help with cognitive function and memory, or whole grains like brown rice, which raise energy levels during this period. Don't go for fried food or junk food at all. 

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Have enough sleep: Your health and cognitive function all improve with adequate sleep. Lack of regular, good-quality sleep increases the chance of developing various illnesses and disorders. If the sleep cycle is healthy and appropriate, one can concentrate better and produce better results. No matter how hard you work before exams, you won't be able to give your best work if you have a poor sleep cycle.

    Image: Getty

    Unwind: Yes, exams are around the corner and it is important to focus. However, it is also necessary that you take some time off, everyday, and do things that you love and enjoy! It can range from a variety of activities such as gardening, going out for movies, reading, spending time with friends and family members. It could also just be laying back and reading your favourite book while sipping coffee. Whatever be it, find ten minutes each day just for yourself, even before your exams. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vishu 2023: Major Lord Krishna temples in Kerala to witness Vishu celebration!! anr

    Vishu 2023: Major Lord Krishna temples in Kerala to witness Vishu celebration!!

    Biju Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes to share on new year RBA

    Biju, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp/Facebook quotes to share on new year

    Skincare tips: Vitamin C to Hyaluronic Acid- 5 serums to hydrated and protected from sunburn, skin tan RBA

    Skincare tips: Vitamin C to Hyaluronic Acid- 5 serums to hydrated and protected from sunburn, skin tan

    Happy Puthandu 2023: Best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes, to share on Tamil New Year RBA

    Happy Puthandu 2023: Best wishes, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook messages, quotes, to share on Tamil New Year

    Daily Horoscope for April 14 2023 Sagittarius Capricorn Gemini Aries Virgo Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 14, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; difficult day for Capricorn

    Recent Stories

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's HOT bedroom song is a must-watch for their fans-WATCH RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's HOT bedroom song is a must-watch for their fans-WATCH

    Delhi govt's power subsidy to end today, LG Saxena didn't clear extension file: Minister Atishi AJR

    Delhi govt's power subsidy to end today, LG Saxena didn't clear extension file: Minister Atishi

    Tata Motors to hike prices of Nexon Safari Harrier and other cars from May 1 gcw

    Tata Motors to hike prices of Nexon, Safari, Harrier and other cars from May 1

    ED misleading court with false evidence in excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal AJR

    ED misleading court with false evidence in excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    football uefa Europa League UEL, MUN vs SEV: Erik ten Hag laments multiple injuries as Manchester United settles for frustrating home draw against Sevilla-ayh

    Europa League: Ten Hag laments multiple injuries as Man Utd settles for frustrating home draw against Sevilla

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon