8 Heart-Healthy Foods That Naturally Increase Your Good Cholesterol (HDL) Levels
Looking to improve your heart health naturally? These 8 everyday foods are packed with nutrients known to raise good cholesterol (HDL) levels, helping lower your risk of heart disease while keeping your diet delicious and satisfying.
8 Foods That Help Increase Good Cholesterol
High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol is called 'good' cholesterol for a reason. It helps clear out other cholesterols from your bloodstream. Having higher HDL levels is directly linked to a lower risk of heart disease. Here are some everyday foods that can help you increase your good cholesterol.
Chia seeds are effective in increasing 'good cholesterol' levels.
Chia seeds are super effective for increasing your 'good cholesterol' levels. They are packed with plant-based omega-3 fatty acids and many other nutrients. Adding them to your diet can help lower 'bad cholesterol' (LDL - low-density lipoprotein) and also keep your blood pressure in check.
Eating barley provides the body with essential beta-glucan.
Eating barley gives your body a good dose of beta-glucan. This is a soluble fibre that helps maintain the right balance between HDL and LDL. Barley is rich in fibre, has a low glycemic index, and is full of nutrients, making it a great grain for weight loss. You can add it to your meals or drink barley water to see the benefits.
Walnuts help increase 'good cholesterol' or HDL.
Walnuts contain omega-3 fats, a type of monounsaturated fatty acid that's great for your heart. Eating walnuts helps lower your total cholesterol while also increasing your 'good cholesterol' or HDL (High-Density Lipoprotein) levels.
Walnuts contain Omega-3s, which have heart-protective properties.
Walnuts are a powerhouse of omega-3 fats, which are a type of monounsaturated fatty acid known to protect the heart. Snacking on walnuts can reduce your overall cholesterol and give a nice boost to your HDL, the 'good cholesterol'.
Studies say coconut oil can increase cholesterol levels.
Some studies suggest that coconut oil can increase cholesterol levels. However, it's important to know that 'medium-chain triglycerides' make up only a very small part of its fatty acids.
Soybeans, rich in fibre and protein, also contain unsaturated fat.
Soybeans are loaded with fibre, protein, and unsaturated fat. They also contain special compounds called isoflavones. These isoflavones help increase your HDL levels and bring down LDL levels, which greatly improves your overall lipid profile.
Olive oil is high in HDL (good cholesterol).
Nutrition experts often recommend using olive oil for cooking. This is because olive oil is naturally high in HDL (good cholesterol). It can also effectively reduce the inflammation-related problems caused by LDL (bad cholesterol).
Salmon, sardines, and mackerel help increase good cholesterol.
Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, mackerel, and trout are packed with omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats help increase your body's HDL (good cholesterol) levels. Try to include these fish in your diet at least twice a week to get their health benefits. You can also consider taking fish oil supplements.
Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids and folate.
Avocados are rich in both monounsaturated fatty acids and folate. These nutrients work together to naturally boost your body's HDL (good cholesterol) levels.
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