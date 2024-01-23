Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Broccoli to Tofu: 7 foods to avoid if you have thyroid

    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    Navigating thyroid health involves mindful dietary choices. Certain vegetables, like broccoli and kale, contain goitrogens that may affect thyroid function. Understanding these factors and adopting suitable cooking methods allows for a balanced approach to nutrition for individuals with thyroid concerns

    Navigating thyroid health involves mindful dietary choices. Certain vegetables, like broccoli and kale, contain goitrogens that may affect thyroid function. Understanding these factors and adopting suitable cooking methods allows for a balanced approach to nutrition for individuals with thyroid concerns

    Broccoli: A cruciferous vegetable, broccoli contains goitrogens that may impact thyroid function. However, cooking can reduce its effects, allowing moderate consumption for those with thyroid concerns

    Cauliflower: Like broccoli, cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable with goitrogenic compounds. Cooking methods such as boiling or steaming can help minimize its impact on thyroid health

    Kale: A nutrient-rich leafy green, kale is a cruciferous vegetable with goitrogens. Cooking techniques, such as sautéing or boiling, can help reduce its impact on thyroid function

    Brussels Sprouts: These contain goitrogens that can affect thyroid function. Cooking by methods such as roasting or boiling can make Brussels sprouts a more thyroid-friendly option when consumed in moderation

    Tofu: A soy product, tofu contains goitrogens that may impact thyroid health. Moderation and considering alternative protein sources may be recommended for individuals with thyroid issues

    Cabbage: Another cruciferous vegetable, cabbage contains goitrogens. Cooking thoroughly before consumption can mitigate its effects on thyroid health, allowing it to be included in a balanced diet

    Soyabeans- Soy products, including soybeans, contain goitrogens that may interfere with thyroid function. Limiting the intake of soy-based foods is advisable for those with thyroid concerns

