You can now enjoy your favourite sweet without worrying about too much maida. Boiled potato jalebis offer the perfect crunch and taste. You must try this easy recipe at home today.

Do you love jalebis too?

The mere name of jalebi makes our mouths water. This sweet treat packs a crispy outside and a juicy, syrup-filled inside. People across the country love this popular dessert. Families always include it during festivals and special occasions. Sweet shops usually make jalebis with a lot of refined flour (maida). Many people avoid eating too many of them for this reason.

Have you ever tried potato jalebi?

You should definitely try boiled potato jalebis if you want a different and tasty sweet. This dish uses simple ingredients from your kitchen and takes very little time. We will now see how you can prepare crispy, syrup-filled potato jalebis at home.

How to make potato jalebis

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Ingredients required

2 medium-sized boiled potatoes

1/2 cup refined flour (maida)

2 tablespoons corn flour or rice flour

2 tablespoons curd

A pinch of baking soda

Water as required

1 cup sugar

1 cup water (for the syrup)

A little saffron or food colour (optional)

Ghee or oil for frying

Preparation method

We need to prepare the sugar syrup first. We must boil the sugar and water together in a vessel. We should turn off the flame once the sugar melts completely and the syrup turns slightly sticky. We can add saffron or cardamom powder to this syrup if we like.

We must mash the boiled potatoes well next. We need to ensure no lumps remain in the mash. We should mix the refined flour, corn flour, and curd into this mashed potato. We must add water little by little and mix everything into a thick, smooth batter.

We need to add baking soda to the batter just before frying. We should mix it well and transfer this mixture into a squeeze bottle or a piping bag. We must heat oil or ghee in a frying pan.

We need to squeeze the batter in spiral shapes into the pan on a medium flame. We should fry the jalebis until they turn golden brown.

We must dip the hot, fried jalebis immediately into the warm sugar syrup. We need to let them soak for one to two minutes. We can then take them out of the syrup and serve them fresh.

Important points to remember:

We must mash the potatoes perfectly without any lumps. We should heat the oil or ghee on a medium flame to get perfectly crispy jalebis. We must ensure the sugar syrup is neither too hot nor too cold. We will enhance the taste significantly by dropping the jalebis into a slightly warm syrup.