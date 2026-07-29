Skin problems during monsoon aren’t caused by rain alone. Pollution, dust and sweat mix with rainwater and remain on the skin, leading to irritation and breakouts. Experts recommend gentle cleansing, maintaining the skin barrier, avoiding over-washing and using sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days.

The Real Problem Begins After the Rain

While rain is often blamed for seasonal skin troubles, the bigger issue usually starts once the rain stops. According to Dr. Reema Arora, Founder and Medical Director at The Face Clinic, South Delhi, pollutants, sweat and grime tend to linger on the skin, increasing the chances of irritation and breakouts.

Lingering Residue on Your Skin

Rainwater doesn’t just fall clean but it mixes with pollutants, dust and road dirt. When combined with sweat and natural skin oils, it forms a thin, invisible layer that stays on your skin long after you’ve come indoors, clogging pores and dulling your complexion.

Humidity Makes It Worse

The high humidity during monsoon keeps the skin moist for extended periods. This allows dirt and pollutants to stay in contact with the skin for longer, which can aggravate acne, sensitivity and overall skin irritation.

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Avoid Over-Cleansing

Many people try to counter this by washing their face repeatedly or scrubbing harshly. However, over-cleansing can damage the skin’s natural barrier, making it more vulnerable to irritation. Gentle care is far more effective than aggressive cleansing.

Focus on Gentle Cleansing and Barrier Care

After being outdoors, use a mild cleanser to remove dirt without stripping your skin. Follow it up with a suitable moisturiser to strengthen your skin barrier and protect it from environmental damage.

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Sunscreen Still Matters

Even on cloudy or rainy days, UV rays can penetrate through the clouds. Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily remains essential to protect your skin from long-term damage.

Keep It Simple and Smart

Monsoon skincare doesn’t need to be complicated. The key lies in gentle cleansing, maintaining the skin barrier and ensuring that pollutants and sweat don’t stay on your skin for too long. A simple, consistent routine can go a long way in keeping your skin healthy during the rainy season.