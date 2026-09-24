Relationship Tips: Love at first sight or taking things slow? Which one actually lasts? Psychologists say the first 90 days form a compatibility window that decides your relationship's future. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Relationship Tips: We always clap for love at first sight in movies. You meet someone, lock eyes, and feel like they are the one. But many people also tell you to go slow, take your time, and not rush things. Which way is actually correct? Is falling in love quickly a mistake, or is the slow and steady approach the best?

Relationship coaches are now talking about a brand new theory right in the middle of this confusion. They call it the compatibility window.

What exactly is this compatibility window?

Psychologists say the first 30 to 90 days of any relationship make up this compatibility window. Our brains are just flooded with dopamine and oxytocin hormones during this time. We do not actually fall for the person in love at first sight. We fall for an image of them. We think they are absolutely perfect.

The hormone high starts fading once you hit that 90-day mark. The real person comes out then. Their anger issues, their daily habits, their core values, how they handle money, what they think about family — everything becomes crystal clear.

This window only will tell you if you guys are truly compatible or not.

What is the main problem with love at first sight?

Your chemistry is at 100 percent when you fall in love at first sight, but your compatibility is at zero percent. You have no idea how this person reacts during a fight or how they handle stress. These fast romances often crash the moment the window closes because of this.

Why is the 'go slow' policy better?

Going slow does not mean you delay falling in love. It just means you use this window smartly. You must intentionally test out these 5 things in these 90 days:

1. Conflict Window: What do they do when you guys disagree on something? Do they shout at you, or do they sit and talk it out?

2. Stress Window: Do they support you when work pressure is high or you are having a bad day, or do they just pull away?

3. Values Window: Do their thoughts on money, marriage, family, and career match with yours?

4. Friends & Family Window: How do they behave with your friends and family members?

5. Boredom Window: Do you guys actually enjoy spending normal, boring time together beyond fancy dates?

You know your love at first sight was not just attraction if you see that within 90 days you both are handling these 5 windows well, and respect remains even after fights. It has successfully turned into real compatibility.

Experts say falling in love at first sight is completely fine. There is no harm in it. But give yourselves this 90-day compatibility window before you declare that you are made for each other. The go-slow policy only makes your relationship last for the long run.