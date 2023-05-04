Bored of keeping dogs or cats as pets? Here are 7 home-friendly animals to keep you company

Dogs and cats are not your only option for pets. From furry guinea pigs to exotic dragons, here are some suggestions. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Dogs and cats are everyday household pets. But if you are looking for something different, here are 7 home friendly pets you can adopt:



Rabbit: What a bigger fur ball! Rabbits are your go-to pets. Some breeds can grow up to 12-15 pounds. They are docile and laid back. Some of them are smart enough to be trained.

Guinea pig: Love fur balls? A guinea pig is your ideal home-friendly pet. They are easy to take care of. They are very gentle but attention-seeking. Pellets, hay and fresh vegetables constitute their diet.

Fish: Allergic to fur? Fish will make an excellent pet for you, then. However, fishes require a lot of care. Regulating water temperature to cleaning fish tanks regularly can be tedious.

Sugar glider: Want an exotic pet? This small marsupial of the possum family is very popular now. They are, on average 6 inches in length. Even though special care is needed, sugar gliders are easy to handle and their company can be advantageous.



Bearded Dragon: Looking to pet a dragon? This gentle and kind dragon will win your heart. They make great family pets. Their diet consists of insects and worms.



Chameleon: Want your pet to look different every day? Chameleons can be the company you are looking for. However, they require a lot of care. They are not cuddly pets. They need live food and regular misting.

