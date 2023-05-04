Bored of keeping dogs or cats as pets? Here are 7 home-friendly animals to keep you company
Dogs and cats are not your only option for pets. From furry guinea pigs to exotic dragons, here are some suggestions. – By Mahasweta Sarkar
Dogs and cats are everyday household pets. But if you are looking for something different, here are 7 home friendly pets you can adopt:
Rabbit: What a bigger fur ball! Rabbits are your go-to pets. Some breeds can grow up to 12-15 pounds. They are docile and laid back. Some of them are smart enough to be trained.
Guinea pig: Love fur balls? A guinea pig is your ideal home-friendly pet. They are easy to take care of. They are very gentle but attention-seeking. Pellets, hay and fresh vegetables constitute their diet.
Fish: Allergic to fur? Fish will make an excellent pet for you, then. However, fishes require a lot of care. Regulating water temperature to cleaning fish tanks regularly can be tedious.
Sugar glider: Want an exotic pet? This small marsupial of the possum family is very popular now. They are, on average 6 inches in length. Even though special care is needed, sugar gliders are easy to handle and their company can be advantageous.
Bearded Dragon: Looking to pet a dragon? This gentle and kind dragon will win your heart. They make great family pets. Their diet consists of insects and worms.
Chameleon: Want your pet to look different every day? Chameleons can be the company you are looking for. However, they require a lot of care. They are not cuddly pets. They need live food and regular misting.
Turtle: Want something cute with a shell? Turtles are the sweet things you are looking for. They necessarily do not do well in captivity. However, they require less effort than cats or dogs, and with the right amount of care you can be friends with them.