Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bored of keeping dogs or cats as pets? Here are 7 home-friendly animals to keep you company

    First Published May 4, 2023, 4:29 PM IST

    Dogs and cats are not your only option for pets. From furry guinea pigs to exotic dragons, here are some suggestions. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    Dogs and cats are everyday household pets. But if you are looking for something different, here are 7 home friendly pets you can adopt:
     

    article_image2

    Getty Photos

    Rabbit: What a bigger fur ball! Rabbits are your go-to pets. Some breeds can grow up to 12-15 pounds. They are docile and laid back. Some of them are smart enough to be trained.

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    Guinea pig: Love fur balls? A guinea pig is your ideal home-friendly pet. They are easy to take care of. They are very gentle but attention-seeking. Pellets, hay and fresh vegetables constitute their diet.

    article_image4

    Getty Photos

    Fish: Allergic to fur? Fish will make an excellent pet for you, then. However, fishes require a lot of care. Regulating water temperature to cleaning fish tanks regularly can be tedious.

    article_image5

    Getty Photos

    Sugar glider: Want an exotic pet? This small marsupial of the possum family is very popular now. They are, on average 6 inches in length. Even though special care is needed, sugar gliders are easy to handle and their company can be advantageous.
     

    article_image6

    Getty Photos

    Bearded Dragon: Looking to pet a dragon? This gentle and kind dragon will win your heart. They make great family pets. Their diet consists of insects and worms.
     

    article_image7

    Getty Photos

    Chameleon: Want your pet to look different every day? Chameleons can be the company you are looking for. However, they require a lot of care. They are not cuddly pets. They need live food and regular misting.

    article_image8

    Getty Photos

    Turtle: Want something cute with a shell? Turtles are the sweet things you are looking for. They necessarily do not do well in captivity. However, they require less effort than cats or dogs, and with the right amount of care you can be friends with them.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kheerganga Trek to Araku Valley Trek-5 easy to moderate hike routes to explore this summer MSW

    Kheerganga Trek to Araku Valley Trek-5 easy to moderate hike routes to explore this summer

    Radhika Merchant dons Rs 58,000 satin floral dress at the NMACC event; Do you know from where she bought it? RBA

    Radhika Merchant dons Rs 58,000 satin floral dress at the NMACC event; Do you know from where she bought it?

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others anr

    Shri Narasimha Chaturdashi 2023: Know Significance, Facts, Mantras and others

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy ADC

    Here are 5 lifestyle changes to combat acid reflux during pregnancy

    Narasimha Jayanti 2023: How to worship Lord Vishnu? Why fasting, worshipping are beneficial on THIS day RBA

    Narasimha Jayanti 2023: How to worship Lord Vishnu? Why fasting, worshipping are beneficial on THIS day

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan Police officer booked for killing Hindu youth in Sindh province; check details AJR

    Pakistan: Police officer booked for killing Hindu youth in Sindh province; check details

    Motorola launches Edge Plus 2023 flagship with 60MP selfie camera 5100mAh battery more check details gcw

    Motorola launches Edge Plus 2023 flagship with 60MP selfie camera, 5,100mAh battery & more

    Wayanad becomes India's first open defecation-free district under the Swachch Bharat Mission anr

    Wayanad becomes India's first open defecation-free district under the Swachch Bharat Mission

    Patna High Court puts an interim stay on Caste-based census in Bihar gcw

    Patna HC puts an interim stay on Caste-based census in Bihar, next hearing on July 3

    The Kerala Story: A.R. Rahman drops heart-warming video on Hindu wedding inside mosque vma

    The Kerala Story: A.R. Rahman drops heart-warming video on Hindu wedding inside mosque

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon