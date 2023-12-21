Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blood sugar control to Weight management: 7 health benefits of Cinnamon

    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 3:56 PM IST

    Cinnamon, a centuries-old spice, offers not just delightful flavor but also potential health benefits. With antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties, and a role in blood sugar control, it may impact heart health, possess antibacterial qualities, and even show promise in neuroprotection

    Antioxidant Properties- Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Antioxidants may play a role in preventing or delaying certain chronic diseases

    Anti-Inflammatory Effects- Some studies suggest that cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties. Chronic inflammation is linked to various health conditions, and reducing inflammation may contribute to overall health

    Blood Sugar Control- Cinnamon has been studied for its potential role in improving insulin sensitivity and managing blood sugar levels. It may help lower blood sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity and reducing insulin resistance

    Heart Health- Cinnamon may contribute to heart health by improving several risk factors, including reducing levels of bad cholesterol (LDL cholesterol), triglycerides, and blood pressure. However, it's important to note that lifestyle factors also play a crucial role in heart health

    Antibacterial and Antifungal Properties- Cinnamon has been shown to have antibacterial and antifungal properties. It may help inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungi, which can be beneficial for oral health and in preventing certain infections

    Neuroprotective Effects- Some research suggests that cinnamon may have neuroprotective effects and could potentially help in the prevention or management of neurodegenerative diseases. However, more studies are needed to establish a clear connection

    Weight Management- Cinnamon may play a role in weight management by helping to regulate blood sugar levels and control cravings. However, it's essential to approach weight management holistically through a balanced diet and regular physical activity

