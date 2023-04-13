Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Baisakhi 2023: Three iconic places in India to celebrate the festival of harvest

    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    If you are planning to travel to India during this time, here are the three best places to celebrate Baisakhi and immerse yourself in the festive spirit.

    article_image1

    Image: Freepik

    Ringing in the New Year, Baisakhi is observed with great joy and enthusiasm in mid-April every year. It is celebrated in various states across the country with different regional variations. The term Baisakhi is used to signify Punjabi and Sikh New Year.

    Baisakhi is also known as Vaisakhi, Vaishakhi, and Vasakhi. It is a harvest festival celebrated mainly in Punjab. The occasion gets celebrated on April 14 this year. The festival marks the beginning of a season when ripened Rabi crops are collected. Here are the three places in India where this festival gets celebrated in a grand way.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Amritsar:

    Amritsar is the spiritual capital of the Sikh religion and is the best place to celebrate Baisakhi in India. The Golden Temple is beautifully decorated during this festival and is a stunning sight. The city also hosts a massive Baisakhi procession that attracts thousands of devotees each year.

    article_image3

    Image: Jenny & Jimmy / YouTube video still

    2. Bathinda:

    Bathinda in Punjab is a great place to celebrate Baisakhi with its rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and vibrant festivities including traditional Punjabi music, dance, and food. The Talwandi Sabo Gurudwara is a popular destination during the festival, along with the Baisakhi Mela featuring cultural performances and tasty Punjabi cuisine.

    article_image4

    Image: Freepik

    3. Chandigarh:

    Chandigarh is a modern and culturally rich destination to celebrate Baisakhi. There are various events like cultural programs, fairs, and processions. The Gurudwaras are decked up and adorned. Traditional Punjabi attire gets worn with savoring the delicious Punjabi food and langar.

