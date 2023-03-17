Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you overweight? Lentil soup to grilled chicken salad- 5 nutritious dishes for guarantee weight loss

    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 5:10 PM IST

    Weight loss tips: A high-protein, fibre-rich diet and reduced carbohydrate intake can effectively lose weight. Protein and fibre help you feel full for longer, reducing the food you consume overall.

    A balanced diet and regular physical exercise are required to meet weight loss objectives. A well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats will help you feel full and content while supplying your body with the necessary resources to function correctly. It is critical to avoid high-calorie, processed meals that are heavy in sugar, saturated and trans fats, and salt.

    Regular physical activity and a nutritious diet can help you burn calories and develop muscle, which can raise your metabolism and help you lose weight more efficiently. For the most significant outcomes, cardiovascular activity and strength training are suggested. 

    Other lifestyle changes supporting weight loss include getting enough sleep, reducing stress, and avoiding excessive alcohol consumption. It's also important to be patient and consistent in your efforts, as weight loss is a gradual process that requires dedication and persistence.

    Here are 5 healthy foods that might help you lose weight:

    1. Grilled chicken salad:

    Grilled chicken is high in lean protein, and salads are low in calories. Include a variety of fresh vegetables, such as leafy greens, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Garnish the salad with olive oil and lemon juice vinaigrette.

    2. Broiled salmon with roasted vegetables:

    Salmon is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce weight by decreasing inflammation. For a healthful side dish, roast veggies such as asparagus, broccoli, or carrots.

    3. Lentil soup:

    Lentils are high in plant-based protein and fibre. A hearty lentil soup may be a complete and pleasant low-calorie dinner.

    4. Grilled veggies with quinoa:

    Grilled vegetables are high in vitamins and minerals, while quinoa is high in protein and fibre. Grilled veggies with quinoa make a healthful and full supper.

    5. Baked sweet potato with black beans and salsa:

    Sweet potatoes are high in fibre and antioxidants, while black beans are high in protein and fibre. Top a roasted sweet potato with black beans and salsa for a delightful and nutritious lunch.

