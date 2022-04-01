April Fools' Day 2022: Jokes, quotes, wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook posts

On April Fools' Day, people send one other hilarious jokes and greetings and harmless pranks. If you want to wish your loved ones, here are some wishes, messages and more for you to use.



As much as people are delighted to celebrate each event, April 1 gives everyone a lot of happiness and excitement since it is a day to share laughter and joy. April 1 is observed as April Fools' Day, and it has become an annual tradition to perpetrate pranks, jokes, and hoaxes on friends, coworkers, and loved ones.

While there is no specific tale behind the genesis of this day, it is supposed to date back to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. It is also a two-day festival in other regions. Although there is no public holiday on April 1st, people celebrate it with zeal.

April Fool’s Day quotes Don’t be afraid to be fooled today – it’s not a fool’s day yet, it’s only March 32!~Unknown

Yet still when the famed first of April returns… I dread the approach.~Matthew Gregory Lewis

“I'm not a fan of April Fools' Day. I can take a joke; I just don't want to BE the joke.”― Stewart Stafford

“April Fools' is the only day to take people seriously.”― Criss Jami, Healology

“Reader, if you wrest my words beyond their fair construction, it is you, and not I, that are the April Fool.”― Charles Lamb, Essays of Elia

April Fool

The compliments of the season to my worthy masters, and a merry first of April to us all.~Charles Lamb

Here cometh April again, and as far as I can see the world hath more fools in it than ever.~Charles Lamb



Today is April Fool’s Day. Believe nothing and trust no one… just like any other day.~Unknown

April Fools Day Prank 2022

Dearest dad, you may not know but you are truly lucky to have me and I am not saying this because it is April Fool’s Day today.” On the occasion of April Fool’s Day, I wish that you never run out of jokes and you always enjoy laughter and smiles. Wishing a very Happy April Fool’s Day to you.” There is only one reason why you are not able to finish your work and that’s because you never do it. Happy April Fool’s Day to my coworkers.” “Having online studies is the most amazing way of studying as you never know how much have really studied. Happy April Fool’s Day.” “When you study online then you are actually witnessing the combination of your worst and best hobbies. Wishing a very Happy April Fool’s Day 2022 to you.”

Messages, WhatsApp wishes, and Facebook Status Somethings made for each other like bread and butter, fork and knife, paper and pen and you and stupidity….. Happy Fool’s Day to the best foolish friend!!!” “Scientists have finally been able to spot the difference between a man and a monkey….. Man sends messages and monkey reads messages….. Have a wonderfool Fool’s Day.” Just wanted to remind you that today is your day and you are making it a perfect one just by being you. Happy April Fool’s Day 2022.” “If anyone thinks that you are smart then just smile at him and wish him a Happy April Fool’s Day and he would know it all.” “The best trick for a person like you is to stay mum and let others think if you are a fool than to break the silence and making it evident. Happy April Fool’s Day.” “Wishing a very Happy April Fool’s Day to you my dear. There is no way we can change the fact, you are a fool and you will remain one.”