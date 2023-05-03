Adopt these 5 lifestyle habits and reduce your cancer risks

One of the deadliest diseases, cancer, can have its risk reduced by changing a few aspects of one's lifestyle.

Many factors contribute to cancer. Sometimes, it can even be hereditary. So, we must adopt these lifestyle changes from an early age to keep cancer at bay.

Avoid smoking:Smoking is terrible for your health. Everyone is aware of that. Even then, tobacco is chewed and smoked. One of the leading causes of oral and throat cancer is tobacco use. Since tobacco should be avoided as much as possible, smoking should be avoided because it is known to cause heart and lung cancer.



Don't go out at noon: Skin cancer is a relatively prevalent type, especially in nations with scorching climates. It would help if you made an effort to stay out of the sun during the noon hours, especially between the hours of 12 and 4 when the sun's rays are at their fiercest.

Have safe sex: Avoid engaging in risky sex when it comes to having sex. Never consent to an act without a condom, and avoid frequent partner changes. HIV can result from unsafe intercourse and cause anus, vaginal, and penile cancer.

Eat healthy: Eat fresh fruits, veggies, and nuts. Stay away from processed and unhealthy foods. Try to lose weight if you are obese because those with impaired immunity are more susceptible to illnesses and diseases like cancer.

