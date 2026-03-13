7 8 Image Credit : Asianet News

Spring onions

Spring onions are perfect for a balcony because they grow straight up and take up very little room. You can grow them in narrow containers or even in old plastic bottles. A little sunlight and regular watering are all they need. Harvest them from time to time to let new leaves sprout.Read More: 7 Herbs That Grow in Water: Plant these in a glass for a fresh kitchen and great health benefits