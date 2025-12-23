Farmer's Day 2025: 7 Cow Dung Gardening Tips for Greener Urban Gardens (Photos)
These traditional Indian farming practices help improve soil structure, increase beneficial microbes, control pests naturally, and conserve moisture, offering organic, low-cost options for thriving urban greenery.
Composting Cow Dung for Soil Health
Creating a small compost heap by layering cow dung with kitchen and straw waste to enrich urban garden soil.
Brewing Cow Dung Tea (Liquid Manure)
Straining fermented cow-dung tea — a natural nutrient booster — before applying it to leafy herbs and vegetables.
Natural Pest Control Spray Preparation
Preparing an eco-friendly garden spray by fermenting cow dung with neem and garlic to help deter pests.
Insulated Compost Bin in Urban Garden
A small insulated compost bin generating warmth and rich organic matter for seed beds on a terrace garden.
Dung-Clay Wash on Pots for Temperature Control
Applying a thin dung-clay wash on terracotta pots to help regulate temperature and moisture for sensitive roots.
Protective Bio-Coating for Seedlings
Lightly coating seeds and young stems with a dilute cow-dung solution to boost germination and guard against pests.
Cow Dung Mulch in Container Beds
Crushed cow dung flakes used as mulch around container plants to conserve moisture and suppress weeds.
