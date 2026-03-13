Balcony Garden: 5 Hanging Plants You Can Grow in Coconut Shells for Free!
Transform your balcony into a lush mini-garden using coconut shells! Create hanging planters for Money Plant, Spider Plant, Pothos, English Ivy or Portulaca. Enjoy a stylish green balcony makeover at zero cost by creatively repurposing kitchen waste.
Money Plant
The Money Plant is the most popular and easy-to-grow hanging plant. It grows fast with very little care and looks beautiful in a coconut shell. Its vines trail downwards, giving your balcony a fresh, green look. All it needs is a bit of sunlight and some water.
Spider Plant
Pothos plant
The Pothos plant looks a lot like a Money Plant, but its leaves have a slightly different pattern. You can plant it in a coconut shell and hang it on your balcony railing or a hook. This plant spreads quickly and can grow even in low-light conditions.
English Ivy
Portulaca
