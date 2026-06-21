Garden Warning: 4 Plants That Can Attract Snakes! Be Careful
Everyone loves a green, beautiful garden around their home. But did you know some of the plants you grow with so much love can actually attract dangerous snakes? Let's find out which plants these are.
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Image Credit : AI Image
Special plants that help snakes hide
A large number of people in India die from snake bites every year. Snakes generally try to avoid humans. But, they often enter residential areas from forests and burrows searching for food. Certain plants give them the perfect cover to hide. Here's what you need to know about them.
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Banana Plant
People consider the banana plant a great hiding spot for snakes. Its large, dense leaves give them excellent protection. Also, you'll often find frogs, rats, and other small creatures around banana plants. These are a snake's favourite meal, which is why they are drawn to this spot.
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Jasmine Plant
Jasmine is famous for its sweet-smelling flowers, and people plant it to make their homes look beautiful. But its thick leaves and bushy shape can give snakes a place to hide. So, if you have a jasmine plant at home, you must regularly clean the area around it.
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Taro Plant
People usually grow the taro plant, or Kesu, in damp, wet soil. Its large leaves cover the ground, creating a cool and moist environment underneath. Such spots often have insects and frogs, which can attract snakes. That's why you need to be careful around taro plants.
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Rubber Plant
The rubber plant's large and thick leaves give snakes a good place to hide. Some snakes even climb trees. They might show up around these plants looking for birds or their eggs. The dense foliage makes them feel safe and secure.
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How to be careful?
If you have these plants at home or in your garden, make sure no garbage or waste piles up around them. You should clean the area regularly and trim the bushes from time to time. Maintaining a clean and tidy space can greatly reduce the chances of snakes showing up.
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