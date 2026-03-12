Bucket Gardening: 5 Easy Flowers To Brighten Your Balcony
Bucket gardening is a simple, budget-friendly way to beautify balconies. With a few easy flowering plants, even small spaces can turn into colourful mini gardens that attract butterflies and brighten homes.
Zinnia
Zinnias are bright, colourful flowers that thrive even in hot weather. These low-maintenance plants grow easily in pots and attract butterflies to your balcony garden.
Petunia
Petunias bloom in vibrant colours and look stunning in hanging baskets or railing planters. They are perfect for balcony decoration and produce abundant flowers throughout the season.
Balsam
Balsam plants are easy to grow and produce vibrant pink, red, or white flowers. They flourish well in containers and bring lively colours to compact balcony spaces.
Marigold
Marigolds are one of the easiest flowers to grow in Indian climates. Their bright blooms not only add colour but also help repel pests naturally in small balcony gardens.
Portulaca (Moss Rose)
Portulaca thrives in sunny balconies and needs very little water to grow. Its colourful blooms open in bright sunlight, making it ideal for small bucket gardens.
