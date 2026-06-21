4. National Savings Certificate (NSC)

This is perfect for those who want guaranteed returns and tax benefits.

Interest: 7.7%

7.7% Tax benefit: You get tax exemption under Section 80C. The special part is that the interest earned for the first four years is considered reinvested, and you get a tax break on that too!

You get tax exemption under Section 80C. The special part is that the interest earned for the first four years is considered reinvested, and you get a tax break on that too! Tenure: 5-year lock-in period.

5. Post Office Time Deposit

This works just like a bank Fixed Deposit (FD).