Top 7 Post Office Schemes for Safe Investment and Growth
Are you looking for a safe place to invest your money and also get tax benefits under the Income Tax Act? Then you must check out these 7 superhit savings schemes from the Post Office.
1. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)
This is a fantastic scheme designed for the future of girl children.
- What's special: It offers an 8.2% interest rate.
- Tax benefit: You get an EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) status. This means the investment, interest, and maturity amount are all tax-free.
- Tenure: The scheme runs for 21 years, but you only need to invest for 15 years. It's a huge help for your daughter's higher education or marriage.
2. Public Provident Fund (PPF) & 3. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)
2. Public Provident Fund (PPF)
This is a very popular scheme for long-term investment.
- Interest: 7.1%.
- Tax benefit: You can get tax exemption on up to ₹1.5 lakh per year under Section 80C. It also has EEE status, so the maturity amount is completely tax-free.
- Tenure: 15 years.
3. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)
This scheme is a real blessing for people over 60.
- Interest: 8.2%.
- Tax benefit: You get a tax break on up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C. You can also claim an additional deduction of up to ₹50,000 on interest income under Section 80TTB.
- Investment: You can invest a maximum of ₹30 lakh.
4. National Savings Certificate (NSC) & 5. Post Office Time Deposit
4. National Savings Certificate (NSC)
This is perfect for those who want guaranteed returns and tax benefits.
- Interest: 7.7%
- Tax benefit: You get tax exemption under Section 80C. The special part is that the interest earned for the first four years is considered reinvested, and you get a tax break on that too!
- Tenure: 5-year lock-in period.
5. Post Office Time Deposit
This works just like a bank Fixed Deposit (FD).
- What's special: It comes in tenures of 1, 2, 3, and 5 years.
- Important note: Only the 5-year Time Deposit gets you a tax deduction under Section 80C. For other tenures, there's no tax break, and the interest you earn is taxable.
6. Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) & 7. Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)
6. Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS)
This scheme is for people who need a steady monthly income.
- Benefit: You can invest up to ₹9 lakh in a single account or ₹15 lakh in a joint account. The interest amount is paid out as income every month.
- Tax details: There is no tax benefit here. The interest you get is considered 'income from other sources' and is taxable.
7. Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)
This is a scheme that helps you double your money.
- Interest: 7.5%.
- Maturity: Your investment will double in about 9.5 years (115 months).
- Tax details: This scheme offers no tax benefits. The interest income is taxed according to your income tax slab.
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