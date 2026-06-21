3 4 Image Credit : Gemini AI

The Profit in Maintenance and Cost

Hotels wash hundreds of bedsheets every single day. If the sheets were of different colours, they would have to be washed separately, which is a big headache. But with white sheets, they can wash everything together at high temperatures with strong disinfectants. This kills all the germs and also cuts down on maintenance costs. Plus, the sheets look new for much longer.