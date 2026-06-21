Why Hotel Bedsheets Are Always White: The Secret Revealed
Experts say there's a solid reason why every hotel, from a small lodge to a five-star, uses white bedsheets. It's a mix of psychology, hygiene, and smart business.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
The Hotel Bedsheet Secret
You walk into a hotel room, and the first thing you notice is the crisp white bedsheet. The wall colour or furniture might change, but the bed linen is almost always white. This isn't just for looks. Hotels all over the world do this to make guests feel a sense of cleanliness, safety, and trust. The white colour also helps you relax after a long journey.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
An Easy Way to Prove Cleanliness
Even the smallest stain shows up instantly on a white bedsheet. This lets guests easily check how clean the room is. Hotels can't hide stains on white sheets like they could on coloured ones. This forces them to maintain high hygiene standards, which builds customer trust.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
The Profit in Maintenance and Cost
Hotels wash hundreds of bedsheets every single day. If the sheets were of different colours, they would have to be washed separately, which is a big headache. But with white sheets, they can wash everything together at high temperatures with strong disinfectants. This kills all the germs and also cuts down on maintenance costs. Plus, the sheets look new for much longer.
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Image Credit : chat GPT
White Became a Symbol of Luxury
In the late 1990s, big international hotels made white bedsheets a symbol of luxury. After that, it became the standard everywhere. White makes a room feel brighter and bigger. So, in the hotel business today, a white bedsheet is more than just fabric—it stands for quality, trust, and great service.
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