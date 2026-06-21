Tourists in Bandipur Reserve Forest witnessed a rare sight when a tiger ambushed a massive gaur near a lake, capturing a dramatic wildlife hunt on camera during their safari visit in Karnataka.

Tourists visiting the Bandipur Reserve Forest recently experienced an unforgettable moment when a routine safari turned into a dramatic wildlife encounter. A group on safari near Alaghatta in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, witnessed a rare and intense predator-prey interaction in real time. What they expected to be a peaceful forest drive quickly turned into a gripping natural event showcasing the raw power of the wild.

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Sudden Attack Near the Watering Hole

The incident occurred when a gaur, also known as an Indian wild bison, approached a lake to drink water during a dry spell. Unbeknownst to it, a tiger was already lying in wait nearby, perfectly camouflaged in the forest surroundings. In a split second, the tiger launched a powerful ambush. The gaur fought fiercely, attempting to break free, but the tiger’s grip remained strong as the struggle unfolded at the edge of the water. Despite its massive size and strength, the gaur was gradually dragged toward nearby bushes as the predator tightened control.

Viral Footage Captures Raw Nature

Safari staff ensured vehicles remained at a safe distance, allowing visitors to observe without disturbing the natural event. The entire hunt was recorded by tourists and has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. For many, spotting a tiger alone is a rare achievement, but witnessing a full hunt added to the uniqueness of the experience. The footage has reignited discussions about wildlife behavior and the delicate balance of ecosystems within the forest landscape.