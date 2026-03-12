Growing herbs at home may seem difficult, but it can actually be simple and hassle-free. Many people buy small herb pots from supermarkets only to see them dry out within a few days. However, several herbs can grow easily in just water without needing soil or a garden.

Many people think growing herbs is a big headache. There's this common belief that it's not easy. Some people even buy those small herb pots from the supermarket, place them on a windowsill, and expect them to last forever. But they often dry up within just 5 days. Sometimes, if you keep plucking the leaves, the plant itself dies quickly. But if you want to grow herbs in less time, in a small space, and without any soil, then read this article till the end. Here, we will tell you about 7 such herbs that you can plant in a simple glass of water.

Basil

If you're just starting to grow herbs in water, basil is the easiest option. Basil, which we often call 'videshi tulsi', loves water. It grows roots very quickly. You will start seeing white roots in about a week. Just take a 4-inch cutting and place it in water. Make sure to remove the lower leaves so they don't rot in the water. Keep the glass in a spot that gets some sunlight. Change the water every 2 to 3 days. This way, your basil plant can thrive in water for months.

Rosemary

Rosemary grows well in water, just like it does in soil. However, it's a slow grower, so you'll need some patience. It can take about 3 weeks for roots to appear. Choose a stem that is about 6 inches long, preferably one that is half-hardwood and half-green. Place it in a sunny spot. If you notice the water turning slightly brown, it's time to change it.

Mint

Mint is the perfect herb for the summer. It's a plant that grows incredibly fast. Just place a stem in water, and you'll see roots sprouting in about 5 days. Within a month, the plant can get quite large. Remember to change the mint's water every other day.

Oregano

Oregano is a beautiful and useful herb to grow in water. It also has a wonderful fragrance. Take a 5-inch cutting and remove the leaves from the bottom part. Place it in a glass of water. Roots will start to appear within 14 days. Keep it in the sunniest spot you have, so the plant doesn't become weak.

Tarragon

This one is a slightly delicate but very tasty herb. It's best to plant it in the spring or early summer. Once the roots appear, you can give it a mild liquid fertilizer. A temperature between 15-24°C is ideal for it. However, tarragon doesn't last very long in water, so it's better to transfer it to a pot later on.

Thyme

Thyme is a slow-growing but very fragrant herb. Take a 4-inch fresh green branch for this. Make sure only the bottom part of the stem is submerged in water. It can survive in water for months, but it will grow much better if you eventually move it to a pot.

Chives

Chives are grown a bit differently. For this, you need to plant a small clump that already has roots. Take a small clump, wash all the soil off the roots, and place it in about 1 inch of water. New roots and leaves will start to grow in just a few days.