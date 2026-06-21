Mirror Work Blouse: These 5 Bridal Designs Are Taking Over Right Now!
The mirror work blouse trend is back and bigger than ever! We've found 5 modern designs that give a fresh twist to this classic style, perfect for pairing with sarees and lehengas.
5 Stunning Designs Brides Can’t Get Enough Of
Bralette mirror work blouse
Deep-neck blouse
Modern brides and newly-weds are really loving this half-sleeve, deep-neck blouse design. This yellow piece features a mix of round and square-shaped mirrors. The deep neckline is designed to be flattering and adds a touch of oomph.
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Off-shoulder mirror blouse
V-neck blouse designV
This sleeveless V-neck blouse design is a top pick for weddings and festivals. The fine embroidery combined with round mirror work creates a classic and rich feel. It looks beautiful on women of all ages and adds a touch of royal appeal to the entire outfit.
Vneck bralette
The deep V-neck bralette with mirror work is all about a bold and glamorous style. It's a trending choice, especially for big functions and parties. The design is cut to highlight your figure and is a popular pick for night parties and reception looks.
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