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Bralette mirror work blouse

This bralette mirror work blouse is perfect for a stylish and modern vibe. It looks really attractive for parties and is a great choice for women who love a bold, trendy look. You can easily pair it with a saree or a lehenga. These blouses are available in many colours, both online and in local markets, with prices ranging from ₹500 to ₹5000.