Families often wonder why their current bill is so high every month. Heavy appliances like ACs, fridges, washing machines, and water heaters consume a lot of power. You can easily cut down this unnecessary power consumption by making small changes in how you use them.

Saving electricity does not mean you stop using your appliances. You just need to use them at the right time and in the right setting. Let us look at how you can smartly handle 7 heavily used home appliances.

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