Modha Rathri, starring Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar, is now streaming on Netflix after its August 21 theatrical release. Know the OTT date, platform, story, cast and crew details.

Missed the screening of Modha Rathri in theatres? This Tamil-language comedy-drama is here at your fingertips through OTT. Featuring Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar in lead roles, the film will start streaming on Netflix from September 18, 2026, almost one month after its theatrical release of the film.

Directed by first-time filmmaker, Raja Karuppasamy, this film mixes elements of comedy, love, and family drama revolving around an arrange marriage.

Modha Rathri OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch?

Modha Rathri is now available to stream on Netflix from September 18. The film had released in theatres on August 21, 2026. Viewers would be able to watch the movie in multiple languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The upcoming Netflix release falls in the category of September 18 OTT releases from South India.

Modha Rathri Story: An Unexpected Wedding

The main characters of the movie are Maruthu and Muthuselvi, who are forced into marriage even though none of them is really ready for it.

Maruthu returns to his home village after many years spent in Dubai. While his family is excited about his return and would love for him to start a family, he has never expected to marry anytime soon. Muthuselvi herself also has some issues with marrying and has some baggage left from her previous relationships.

As the wedding goes on, things only get worse for the pair. Instead of portraying an arranged marriage as a romantic relationship setup, the movie utilizes the wedding and all the problems that come with it to portray families' expectations, reluctance to marriage, secrets and how two unfamiliar people can eventually form a relationship.

Modha Rathri Cast And Crew

Rishikanth plays Maruthu in the film, and Anishma Anilkumar portrays Muthuselvi. Other members of the cast include Shelly Kishore, Chetan and Bagavathi Perumal and others.

Raja Karuppasamy directed and wrote the movie in his directorial debut. It was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar through Mythri Movie Makers. The music was composed by Bharath Sankar, while Surendran Paranjothi did the cinematography, and Ashok Arjunan was the editor.

Having completed its theatrical run, Modha Rathri is now making Netflix debut on September 18.