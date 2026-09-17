Who is Akriti Agarwal? Know about Prithvi Shaw’s former fiancée, her social media journey, 3 million-plus Instagram following, education, acting career and their engagement before separation.

Akriti Agarwal has built a name for herself as a social media creator and actress, with a large following online and work beyond the world of cricket. She came into the spotlight even more after her engagement to Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, but the couple has now decided to part ways.

Akriti, who had tied the knot with the Indian cricketer back in March 2026, shared the news on Instagram.

Who Is Akriti Agarwal?

Akriti Agarwal is a social media influencer, digital content creator and actress hailing from Lucknow. Akriti, who shifted to Mumbai along with her family during her schooling years, completed Bachelor of Management Studies from Nirmala Memorial Foundation College.

She gained recognition through short clips involving dance routines, lip-syncing, fashion and lifestyle-related content. Akriti started sharing her videos while India was going through the pandemic and she went on to expand her online presence on Instagram and YouTube. She has over 3 Million followers on Instagram.

Acting Career Of Akriti Agarwal

While social media is what she has focused herself on, Akriti has also tried her hands at being an actor and has been seen in the psychological thriller Trimukha.

Akriti Agarwal And Prithvi Shaw’s Relationship

The relationship of Akriti with Prithvi Shaw gained fame via their public appearances on social media and other public spots. They made their official engagement announcement via photographs on March, 2026.

However, their engagement was not followed up with marriage. Akriti broke off the news of separating with Shaw on September 17, 2026, with a reason of having different goals for the future. She also requested not make any speculations about the same.

At present, Akriti’s statement puts all the attention on their separation while Akriti continues her career in digital world and acting.