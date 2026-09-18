Bigg Boss 20 Week 2 voting trends are here. Scout OP appears to be leading the unofficial race, while Aasif Khan and Rohed Khan are reportedly trailing ahead of the September 18 voting deadline.

The second week of Bigg Boss 20 has become an important challenge for three contestants of the show. Following the cancellation of the nomination task after the discussion about nomination strategy, Scout OP, Aasif Khan and Rohed Khan have been nominated for eviction without completing any task. With the voting period drawing to an end, some unofficial trends provide spectators with information about the current position of contestants.

The reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan has started on September 6, featuring 16 contestants. The second week of the show has already provided its participants with fresh controversies and shifting equations, so that this public voting becomes of special importance for three nominated contestants.

Bigg Boss 20 Week 2 Nominations: What Happened?

The nomination task has received an unexpected turn after Bigg Boss has questioned Scout OP, Aasif Khan and Rohed Khan about their discussion concerning the nomination strategy. The discussion has been shown to the other participants of the game, after which the nomination task has been cancelled and the three contestants have been nominated for eviction.

As for Yung DSA, week 1 house captain, he managed to avoid this nomination due to his position.

Bigg Boss 20 Voting Trends Now: Scout OP Is In Favor?

Based on the latest trends in terms of voting numbers and online surveys, Scout OP aka Tanmay Singh, has been getting better numbers compared to the other two contestants. The visibility and controversies involving the nominations have kept him in the game.

On the other hand, Aasif Khan and Rohed Khan seem to be lagging behind in the early trends now.

Aasif Or Rohed – Who Is In Danger?

Rohed has been placed near the danger zone in most of the reports, whereas Aasif too seems to be under pressure.

The latest trends are not the final number. Polling results and voting numbers based on online platforms should not be considered official numbers. And these can change before the deadline of voting is reached.

The voting in this round will continue up to 10 AM on Friday, September 18. The result of eviction will be revealed during the weekend.