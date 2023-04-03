Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 food items you need to replace in your kitchen to be healthy

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 3:02 PM IST

    Making small changes in our diet can significantly impact our overall health and well-being. Here are some healthier alternatives you can consider replacing unhealthy food items with.

    Cooking meals at home can be a great way to make healthy food choices. Our diet plays a crucial role in determining our overall health and well-being. Making small changes to our diet can significantly impact our health in the long run. 

    Here are some healthier alternatives to replace unhealthy food items. 

    Instead of storing chips, crackers, and other unhealthy snacks in your kitchen, replace them with fresh fruits and vegetables such as apples, carrots, and cucumbers. They are healthier and full, supplying your body with the minerals and fibre required.

    Replace white bread with whole grain bread:

    Swap white bread for whole grain bread. Whole grain bread is higher in fibre and has more nutrients than white bread, making it a healthier option.

    Replace sugary drinks with water or unsweetened liquids such as tea or sparkling water:

    Replace sugary drinks such as soda, sports drinks, and fruit juice with water or unsweetened beverages like as tea or sparkling water. This might help you cut less on sweets and keep hydrated throughout the day.

    Substitute high-fat dairy with low-fat or nonfat dairy:

    Replace high-fat dairy products such as whole milk and cheese with low-fat or nonfat alternatives. This can help you cut back on saturated fat and calories.

    Replace processed meats with lean protein sources:

    Instead of bacon and sausage, replace them with chicken, turkey, fish, and beans. They are lower in saturated fat and can aid in weight management.

    Replace butter and margarine with healthy fats:

    Instead of butter and margarine, try olive, avocado, or coconut oil. They are high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are good for your heart.

    Cold-pressed virgin oils should be used instead of processed vegetable oils:

    Using cold-pressed pure oils instead of processed vegetable oils can be a healthier alternative for cooking and general health. While transitioning from processed vegetable oil to cold-pressed virgin oils, it is critical to keep the oil's smoke point in mind.

