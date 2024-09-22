Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 Essential secrets for a longer, healthier life you must know

    A healthy lifestyle and environmental factors play a crucial role in increasing your lifespan. From managing stress to consuming nutritious foods, this post explores 7 habits for a healthier, longer life.

    article_image1
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 22, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

    You can significantly extend your lifespan by improving your health. Lifestyle and environmental factors play a key role in this, from managing stress through practices like yoga and meditation to incorporating nutrient-rich foods like nuts, turmeric, vegetables, and fruits into your diet. Building and maintaining strong relationships is also crucial, as social connections are linked to improved health. Ensure you get 7-8 hours of quality sleep daily. In this post, we'll explore 7 such habits that can help you live a long and healthy life.

    article_image2

    Manage your calorie intake: Studies suggest that consuming 10-50% fewer calories can increase lifespan and reduce disease risk. While sustained calorie restriction is challenging and may have side effects, medical experts say that maintaining a healthy weight and reducing belly fat are crucial for longevity. Include nuts in your diet: Nuts are packed with protein, fiber, antioxidants, and essential vitamins and minerals. Regular nut consumption reduces the risks of heart disease, high blood pressure, inflammation, diabetes, and some cancers. A few nuts a week can significantly reduce the risk of premature death. Add turmeric to your diet: Turmeric contains curcumin, known for its potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. It can help prevent heart disease, cancer, and age-related conditions. Experts suggest that incorporating turmeric into your diet can contribute to longevity.

    article_image3

    Healthy life

    Focus on plant-based foods: Fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and legumes help prevent premature death and reduce the risks of many chronic diseases. These foods are high in essential nutrients and antioxidants, which improve overall health and longevity. Engage in regular physical activity: Being physically active is essential for good health. Even 15 minutes of daily exercise can extend your life. Greater benefits are seen with at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week. This level of activity reduces the risk of premature death and chronic diseases. Avoid smoking: Smoking is a leading cause of numerous diseases and can reduce lifespan by up to 10 years. Quitting smoking can significantly extend your lifespan, with greater benefits the sooner you quit.

    article_image4

    Healthy lifestyle

    Moderate alcohol consumption: While excessive drinking increases disease risk, moderate alcohol consumption, especially wine, may have some health benefits. However, if you don't already drink, the risks outweigh the benefits. It's crucial for drinkers to keep it moderate. Cultivate happiness: Research findings indicate that being happy has a positive impact on lifespan. Happy people have also been found to live longer. Enhancing happiness through social connections, hobbies, and maintaining a positive outlook can improve quality of life and longevity.

    article_image5

    Sleeping

    Managing stress and anxiety: Chronic stress and anxiety can significantly reduce lifespan by increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health problems. Practices like yoga, meditation, and positive thinking can help manage stress and promote longevity. Enjoy coffee or tea: These beverages are loaded with antioxidants. Studies have found that they reduce the risk of several chronic diseases. Moderate consumption of coffee and tea may lower the risk of premature death. Maintain good sleep habits: Quality sleep is crucial for health. Both insufficient and excessive sleep negatively impact lifespan. Therefore, aim for 7-8 hours of sleep per day and follow a regular sleep schedule to support longevity and reap additional benefits.

