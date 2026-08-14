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Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Which Bollywood Diva’s Personality Matches Your Tricolour Outfit Style
Saffron, white or green? Discover which Tricolour outfit matches your Bollywood style personality, with fashion inspiration from Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan.
Saffron: For the Dramatic Bollywood Diva
This one is for you if: You are a lover of attention and make a bold statement everywhere you go.
Warm, energetic and eye-catchingly bright, saffron is ideal for the fashion divas who like some drama in their clothes. You are optimistic and highly social. A saffron saree, anarkali or kurta can easily form the base of your Indian Independence Day costume with minimum addition of other accessories.
Bollywood divas like Rekha, Kangana Ranaut and Aishwarya Rai are great examples of how a vibrant Indian look can be effortlessly pulled off by a confident woman, whether its saffron outfit or a traditional look.
Draw inspiration from Bollywood’s love for Indian clothes and go easy on the accessories. A pair of gold earrings, nude makeup and sleek hair will do the trick.
Your Bollywood style personality: The Showstopper
Try: Saffron saree + simple blouse + gold earrings + nude heels.
White: For The Timeless Minimalist
If you think that “Less is more,” then white is the color for you.
You are calm, peaceful, and organized individuals who value purity, clarity, and simplicity. Nothing beats the elegance of a white Indian outfit; it can be traditional, modern, romantic or glamorous according to your styling.
For some fantastic inspiration from Bollywood actresses, see very different interpretations of white from Rekha, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.
Bollywood movie stars have time and again demonstrated the reasons why the white saree remains a popular piece of fashion. On the day of India’s independence, go with an ivory saree, white chikankari kurta or even white salwar suit.
In case you want a hint of patriotism without going all out with the three colors, then wear one saffron or green accessory instead of wearing all three.
Your Bollywood Style Personality: The Classic Diva or The Minimalistic
Suggestion: White Saree + statement jewelry + soft make-up + green bangles
Green: For The Refreshing, Effortless Girl
Green is for you if: You love earthy tones, comfortable silhouettes and a refreshing approach to ethnic wear.
If you choose green you are deeply nurturing, dependable, and emotionally perceptive individuals who prioritize harmony and stability. Green may surprise you by being versatile. From emerald to pistachio and sage, there is a colour tone for every fashion mood.
From Bollywood, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri dixit and Sara Ali Khan are a fantastic example. Their ethnic looks usually combine traditional elements with modern styles, perfect if you want your Independence Day outfit to be festive without looking formal.
In case you are celebrating a festive Independence Day day time, opt for either a green cotton kurta or green saree. On the other hand, if you are going for the evening and want glamour, try an emerald silk saree along with gold jewellery to look like Bollywood.
Your Bollywood fashion personality: The Effortless Desi Girl
Go for: Green kurta + white palazzos + jhumkas + embroidered juttis or green sarees, anarkali, matching blouse.
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