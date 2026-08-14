This one is for you if: You are a lover of attention and make a bold statement everywhere you go.

Warm, energetic and eye-catchingly bright, saffron is ideal for the fashion divas who like some drama in their clothes. You are optimistic and highly social. A saffron saree, anarkali or kurta can easily form the base of your Indian Independence Day costume with minimum addition of other accessories.

Bollywood divas like Rekha, Kangana Ranaut and Aishwarya Rai are great examples of how a vibrant Indian look can be effortlessly pulled off by a confident woman, whether its saffron outfit or a traditional look.

Draw inspiration from Bollywood’s love for Indian clothes and go easy on the accessories. A pair of gold earrings, nude makeup and sleek hair will do the trick.

Your Bollywood style personality: The Showstopper

Try: Saffron saree + simple blouse + gold earrings + nude heels.